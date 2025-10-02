FIFA 2026 World Cup: Official mascots unveiled ahead of tournament

The official mascots of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have been unveiled, each representing a host country. Maple, the Moose, represents Canada, Zayu, the Jaguar, is dressed in the Mexican soccer team colors and Clutch, the Bald Eagle, depicts the USA.



According to the football federation, the official mascots reflect the vibrant culture, spirit and heritage of the countries they represent. The Moose, Jaguar and Eagle symbolize unity, diversity and the universal passion for football.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the arrival of the colorful mascots:

"The 26 team has just got bigger – and more fun! Maple, Zayu and Clutch are full of joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness, just like the FIFA World Cup itself.”

He also revealed that the 2026 mascots would be the first of their kind to star in the FIFA Heroes games launching next year:

“The three mascots are central to the incredible, entertaining atmosphere we’re creating for this game-changing tournament. They’ll win hearts and spark celebrations across North America and around the world. I can already picture them on children’s shirts, high-fiving football legends and – in another first for this tournament – starring in video games played by millions worldwide.”

More details on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Mascots

Maple The Moose, dressed in an orange jersey and shorts, a neon green headband and matching soccer cleats, is described as a street artist, music lover and passionate goalkeeper. He roams through Canada’s Provinces connecting with people and telling endless stories. He found purpose through his creativity and individuality.

Zayu the Jaguar is dressed in a green jersey with shorts that complement his black cleats, which are lined with bright green. He is from the jungles of Southern Mexico and embodies the country’s heritage and vibrant spirit. After a long day displaying his exceptional skills as a striker, Zayu treats himself to Mexican food and dance. He carries the heart of Mexico with pride.

Clutch, the Bald Eagle, is an adventurer who has soared across the United States, embracing different cultures and the game of football. He is described as a fearless player and an uplifting teammate who encourages and rallies his teammates to turn every challenge into an opportunity to rise higher. The midfielder is a symbol of unity.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026, featuring 48 teams.