New housemates in Big Brother UK rethink their ‘evil eye’ nominations

Big Brother UK (Image via Itv)

Big Brother UK premiered on September 28, 2025, with episodes streaming every day on ITV2 and ITVX at 9:00 pm, kicking off with an immediate elimination on the first day.

Four new housemates have also entered the show on Day 2: Cameron B, Feyisola, George and Richard, who were granted an extraordinary power to nominate two original contestants by giving an evil eye.

These four new housemates chose Zelah Glasson as the first pick to nominate for evictions. For the second evil eye, four of them decided to meet all the housemates in the snug.

They asked everyone to tell them who they want to eliminate and who they want to stay. They had planned to decide their choice based on this voting.

The majority voted for Cameron K in terms of both that he deserved to stay and that he should be nominated.

Dismissing his name, two names emerged for the evil eye nomination for eviction, with Richard and Cameron B opting for Gani; however, George and Feyisola wanted to nominate Elsa.

Now, when they had two names up for nominations, and they had only one evil eye to give, it was Richard who regretted their initial pick of Zaleh for the evil eye, admitting that he had made a mistake.

They even wanted to save Zaleh and give the evil eye to Elsa and Gani, but Big Brother UK confirmed that they cannot change their decision now, and Zaleh's nomination is final.

Zaleh and Gani are nominated for the Big Brother UK evictions

The four new entries in the Big Brother UK house then finally picked Gani to give an evil eye. Feyisola walked out of the living room in tears after announcing Gani's name, and when asked by Big Brother to provide a reason for that, George went to console her then.

All four of them joined together to explain the reasoning for the nomination, with Feyisola expressing that,

"We've not done this lightly but we had to make a decision."

According to George, the housemates feel Gani's singing and dancing is not everyone's cup of tea, and Richard thinks that he does it for the camera. Gani replied to this, saying:

"Singing and dancing, this is my nature. I can't act 24/7."

The series started with a dramatic twist of an immediate elimination on the premiere night itself. 12 contestants entered the Big Brother UK house on September 28, 2025, and voting started for the public upon the show's kick-off to choose the housemate that they want to grant an evil eye to, putting them in nominations.

Emily Hewertson, Caroline Monk and Sam Ashby received the minimum votes and were given the evil eye.

Big Brother asked them to stand behind a podium with their eyes kept on top of it.

Whosoever saw their eyes turn green was told to be saved, leaving Caroline, Emily and Sam at risk because their evil eye turned red, indicating their vulnerability, while Cameron and Nancy got saved.

An internal voting took place among them to decide the evicted name instantly. Emily chose Caroline, while Sam and Caroline both chose Emily, who was ultimately eliminated from Big Brother UK.

All three members felt terrible for being in such a spot, with Emily and Sam remarking that it's just a game.

This eviction left the viewers divided, though with many of them citing it as unfair and unjustified, as it happened on the first night of the show's journey.

The evictions take place every Friday on Big Brother UK. It would be interesting to watch whose Big Brother UK journey comes to an end in the first week itself between Gani and Zelah.

Stay tuned for more updates.