The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge’s move sparks Steffy’s return, Hope reminisces about Liam, and a possible ‘Thope’ reunion heats up

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful delivers a pivotal episode packed with emotional twists and family drama.

Ridge Forrester makes a heartfelt gesture that could pave the way for Steffy’s return to Los Angeles, sparking new developments within the Forrester family.

At the same time, Hope Logan finds herself torn between her future with Carter Walton and her past with Liam Spencer.

Her rooftop flashbacks with Liam reignite old feelings, raising the possibility of a rekindled romance and fueling speculation about a “Thope” reunion.

While Hope confides in Brooke and struggles with her guilt, Ridge proves his devotion to his wife, adding another layer of love and loyalty to the day’s events.

With Ivy Forrester interrupting Liam and Beth’s bonding time, fans can expect shifting dynamics and growing tension as relationships are tested in this episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Hope confides in Brooke about Liam

Hope Logan admits to her mother, Brooke, that her heart is still pulled toward Liam Spencer. She explains that Liam’s recent health scare reminded her of their deep bond.

Flashbacks of their rooftop moment only strengthen those feelings.

Hope acknowledges her guilt, as Carter has been open about wanting to marry soon and start a family with her.

Brooke listens and tells her daughter not to run from her true emotions. This leaves Hope in a difficult position as she wrestles with her future.

Ridge shows his love for Brooke

While Hope goes looking for advice, Ridge Forrester takes time to demonstrate his commitment to Brooke. The newly remarried couple exchanges intimate moments as Ridge confirms his love and commitment.

He also delivers good news, expressing his backing of the new clothing line at Forrester Creations.

Ridge has to work on keeping the company afloat, but he tells Brooke that she is his first priority.

Their relationship is contrasted with the confusion Hope is experiencing in her own life.

Hope’s rooftop memory with Liam

As Hope reflects on her conflicted emotions, she recalls a rooftop moment with Liam. This flashback takes her back to when they discovered Baby Beth was alive, a milestone that redefined their family.

The memory resurfaces while Beth continues to express her wish for her parents to be together again.

Hope understands the burden of what she and Liam shared, but she is also aware of her present commitment to Carter, making everything difficult.

This conflict emphasizes her inner struggle, torn between the past with Liam and the present with Carter.

Ivy interrupts Liam and Beth

Meanwhile, Liam enjoys time with his daughter Beth as they prepare for their upcoming daddy-daughter dance.

Their fun is interrupted by Ivy Forrester, who unexpectedly shows up. Beth, already hoping for her parents’ reunion, may worry about Ivy’s presence and whether she is pursuing Liam romantically.

Liam reassures Beth and may send her off to prepare while he talks with Ivy privately. Instead of creating romantic competition, Ivy seems more supportive, encouraging Liam to pursue the future he truly wants — hinting at her backing for a possible Hope and Liam reunion.

Carter’s complications and Daphne’s interest

Carter Walton remains eager to marry Hope and even updates her on his efforts to reinstate the Hope for the Future line at Forrester Creations. However, his plans are complicated by Hope’s hesitation and growing attachment to Liam.

As Hope struggles to decide, Daphne Rose continues to show interest in Carter, having admired him for months.

If Hope eventually breaks off the engagement, Carter could find comfort in Daphne. Yet, if Hope turns out to be pregnant, it may create further obstacles for everyone involved.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.