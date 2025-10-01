Donald Trump has dementia claim spreads online as Google accused of blocking searches on president’s alleged cognitive decline

US President Donald Trump (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Netizens have speculated that Donald Trump allegedly has dementia. Although there is no official diagnosis, even Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made the same claim.

In a recent statement to the press, JB Pritzker claimed that the President has reportedly been copying Vladimir Putin. The Governor stated that Trump is supposedly thinking that there is some "internal war" happening in the US.

"It appears that Donald Trump not only has dementia set in, but he's copying tactics of Vladimir Putin. Sending troops into cities, thinking that that's some sort of proving ground for war, or that indeed there's some sort of internal war going on in the United States, is just frankly inane, and I'm concerned for his health," Pritzker stated.

ILLINOIS GOV. J.B. PRITZKER (D): "It appears that Donald Trump not only has dementia set in, but he's copying tactics of Vladimir Putin. Sending troops into cities, thinking that that's some sort of proving ground for war or that indeed there's some sort of internal war going on… pic.twitter.com/oGxa5xBl96 — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) September 30, 2025

The rumor of Trump's alleged dementia spread on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, The Verge reported that Google is currently not displaying an AI overview when searching for information about the President's dementia.

Netizens commented on it, saying that the President reportedly instructed Google to block searches to hide his alleged cognitive decline.

"Google is blocking AI searches for Trump and dementia. AI Mode uncharacteristically pulls up a list of 10 web links instead of a written explanation. This is some real Orwellian shit," one X user wrote.

"This report is correct. I've just tried it. When they're hiding something, it usually turns out to be true. Especially with this regime. His dementia is on full display daily," another user added.

"The real significance of Google AI being afraid to answer questions about Trump's dementia is that Google AI is programmable to not necessarily be honest. And this is the real fear that people should have about AI. It is not going to be an honest computer functioning logically," one netizen wrote.

Google responded to claims of blocking an AI overview when searching for Donald Trump's dementia

A spokesperson from Google told The Daily Beast on October 1, 2025, that the AI overview is not persistent. Their system automatically detects which searches would get an AI overview and which would not.

For current events, Google shows a list of results instead. The Verge reported that when Barack Obama and Joe Biden's dementia is searched, the engine's AI overview shows a result, stating that there is no evidence of their dementia.

"Our systems automatically determine where an AI response will be useful, and it's not always 100 percent consistent. We don't show AI Overviews on every query, and similarly in AI Mode, for some topics, like current events, we may show a list of links as the response," the spokesperson stated.

In April 2025, the White House released the President's health report, stating that he is in "excellent cognitive and physical health."

The rumors of his alleged cognitive decline repeatedly spread on social media after clips of his incoherent speeches went viral.

Stay tuned for more updates on the President's health.