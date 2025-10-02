Did FKA Twigs say she’s ‘moving on’ after settling assault lawsuit with Shia LaBeouf?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: FKA Twigs attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

FKA Twigs reflected on her lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf and how she feels after they settled out of court. In December 2020, the Holy Terrain singer filed a lawsuit against Transformer actor LaBeouf, accusing him of relentlessly abusing her physically, sexually and emotionally.

In July, FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, requested to dismiss the case at the Superior Court of California, settling for an undisclosed amount.



FKA Twigs opened up to the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Oct. 1, stating that she was moving on from that experience even though she doesn’t feel safe:

“No, I wouldn’t say I feel safe. I feel really passionate about being involved with organizations such as Sistah Space and No More to help survivors in any way that I can. I think it’s less about me at this point and more about looking forward. Just, you know, moving on with my life.”

More details on FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf’s assault case

FKA Twigs met Shia LaBeouf on the set of the movie Honey Boy in 2018, and they dated until 2019. In 2020, the singer sued LaBeouf for sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress and assault and detailed incidents of physical violence. She spoke to Gayle King about her experience in 2021. She said,

"It’s a miracle I came out alive. People often ask, ‘Why didn’t you just leave?’ What people don’t realize is that it’s not one thing. It’s very subtle. It’s a very gradual step-by-step process to get somebody into a position where they lose themselves.”

Ahead of a trial scheduled for September 2025, the two settled privately and released a joint statement wishing each other well in future endeavors:

"Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the settlement details will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future."

Twigs released Eusexua in January 2025, her first album since Magdalene, released in 2019. The album features lead tracks, Eusexua, Perfect Stranger and Drums of Death. It debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the UK Dance Albums chart.