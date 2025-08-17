“SO THERES NO DELXUA?”: Netizens react as FKA twigs announces new project ‘Afterglow’ at Lowlands Festival

FKA Twigs announced her new project ‘Afterglow’ at Lowlands Festival (Image via Getty)

FKA Twigs has set social media abuzz following the announcement of her upcoming musical project, Afterglow, which she revealed during her performance at the Lowlands Festival on August 16, 2025. The British singer, songwriter, and performer told the crowd about her new work near the end of her show. She also mentioned that fans can expect the album to come out in September 2025, but she didn't give an exact date.

“New music. I am so in abundance and ready to give birth. Her name is Afterglow. And my labour shall commence next week,” the artist said.

The news comes after she dropped her previous album Eusexua in January 2025. This release marked her comeback following a five-year break, as her last studio album Magdalene, hit the shelves in 2019. In a January chat with NPR, she talked about the ideas behind Eusexua.

"It's pure presence. It's a moment of nothingness. Or it's the moment before a really incredible idea. I've experienced 'eusexua' when kissing someone I don't know really well, but I really like. So it's this ego-less presence which is just filled with this kind of tingling clarity," she said.

FKA twigs announces new project ‘Afterglow’ onstage at Lowlands Festival. https://t.co/eWjxlZGT3V — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 16, 2025

While limited information about the new project has been released, the announcement has generated significant reactions online as fans speculate about the direction of her upcoming work.

Some believed that FKA Twigs’ next project would be titled Delxua.

"SO THERES NO DELXUA?" an X user commented.

Netizens react to Afterglow announcement

Fans reacted with a mix of excitement and surprise following the announcement of Afterglow.

"she always creates something unique, can’t wait for this," an X user commented on the new announcement.

"Okay, FKA Twigs dropping Afterglow news at Lowlands Festival is so exciting! Announcing a new project on stage after her Eusexua era feels like such a bold move. Can’t wait to see what kind of artsy, vibey magic she’s cooking up this time! Anyone catch what she said about it?" another user wrote.

Many praised FKA Twigs for consistently delivering original and artistic work, expressing eagerness for what the new era may bring and calling the news “so exciting” and “magical.”

"KA twigs never stops redefining art,Afterglow’ already feels like something magical is on the horizon Can’t wait to witness this new era," one wrote.

"She really threw eusexua in the garbage," another user reacted.

"We are tired of her mass releasing," another commented.

Despite the mixed reactions, several fans emphasized their anticipation, stating they “can’t wait” for the project to drop.

"FKA twigs teasing magic again Can’t wait for ‘Afterglow’ to drop!" a fan wrote.

More details are expected about the project to be shared in the coming weeks as the release window approaches.