Who went home in the latest episode of The Amazing Race season 38? Details explored

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race 38 aired its second episode on October 1, 2025, taking viewers from the Netherlands into the heart of Prague.

The leg, titled “Mom’s Gonna Have the Willies,” mixed train mishaps, a high-altitude Roadblock, and a crucial missed clue.

Teams faced a string of travel errors on their way from Amsterdam to Prague, with many getting off at the wrong stop or missing their connections entirely.

This week’s drama culminated in a height-defying plank walk atop the Žižkov Television Tower, where one racer remarked,

“That is not a bridge, that’s insanity.”

The episode concluded with a dramatic Pit Stop check-in, where the mother-daughter duo, Angela Murray and Lexi Murray, were eliminated from the race.

As Phil Keoghan told them they had been “Philiminated,” Lexi summed up their exit by saying, “We just couldn’t catch up.”

Meanwhile, front-running teams like Jas and Jag Bains cemented their lead, earning their second consecutive first-place finish, and other sibling pairs tightened their strategies to secure a safer position moving into the next leg.

Train mistakes and shifting positions reshape The Amazing Race in Prague

The second leg in The Amazing Race began with what seemed like a straightforward train ride to Prague, but it quickly turned chaotic.

Eight teams disembarked at the wrong stop for their connecting train, stranding them at a small station.

“I don’t even know if this train stops here,” one contestant said, capturing the uncertainty.

Some chose to purchase direct tickets to Prague, a gamble that vaulted them to the front.

Others, including newlyweds Matt and Megan Turner, stuck to their original plan but were delayed when their train was canceled.

As teams scrambled to recover, positions shifted dramatically, and alliances began to break as racers sought any advantage. A group once comfortably ahead fell into a tie for last place, and tensions rose with each passing minute.

By the time teams arrived in Prague, their placements had been completely reshuffled, and several teams commented privately about how small mistakes could now decide their future in the game.

The train chaos set up a high-stakes finish as the mother-daughter pair, Angela and Lexi Murray, fought to stay in the race but found themselves at the back of the pack heading into the Roadblock, knowing one more error could end their run.

Plank walk, clue hunts, and the elimination of Angela and Lexi Murray in The Amazing Race

In Prague, teams faced the Roadblock at the Žižkov Television Tower, where one member had to cross a narrow plank hundreds of feet in the air to retrieve a clue.

“I get tunnel vision,” one racer admitted of the pressure.

Afterward, they dashed to landmarks such as the statue of Charles IV and the Žofín Palace to complete the leg’s Detour tasks, some doubling back after misreading directions.

At the front, Jas and Jag Bains once again finished first, winning a trip to Sri Lanka.

Close behind were brothers Joseph and Adam Abdin and sisters Natalie and Stephanie Negrotti, who took second and third place, respectively, after coordinating on a metro change.

At the bottom, Matt and Megan Turner narrowly avoided elimination by arriving just ahead of Angela and Lexi.

The mother-daughter team finished last and were sent home, ending their run after only two legs and leaving them reflective about how a single wrong turn changed everything.

“They beat us,” Lexi said of the Turners’ narrow lead, as Phil officially ended their race.

With Angela and Lexi gone, 11 teams remain to continue racing around the world with renewed urgency, knowing any mistake could now be their last.

