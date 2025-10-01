Is Rachel Reilly returning to The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything you need to know

Rachel Reilly returns to The Bold and the Beautiful (Images via Instagram/ @rachelereillyvillegas & @boldandbeautifulcbs)

Rachel Reilly, a reality TV star, appeared on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful as a minor character, a waitress at the Bikini Bar, in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Anyhow, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, Sept. 30, it was confirmed that the reality TV star is coming back on the soap opera for another minor character, “a spiritual cleanser/ healer.”

Yes, Rachel Reilly is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful. The reports were confirmed by Rachel Reilly herself, she said,

“I shook the Big Brother 27 house with boldness, beauty, and a touch of betrayal,”



She further added

“So naturally, I’m stepping back into the Forrester world — where drama meets couture. As an icon, I serve both and couldn’t be more excited to be back.”



Rachel also confirmed her return on The Bold and the Beautiful via an Instagram post. She wrote,

“SOOOOO EXCITED TO MAKE MY RETURN TO @boldandbeautifulcbs ❤️🤩 thank you @bigbrothercbs & @entertainmentweekly for breaking the story! @thedaltonross #boldandbeautiful #theboldandthebeautifulcbs”

Here’s everything to know about Rachel Reilly and her return on The Bold and the Beautiful

Rachel Reilly is an American reality TV star, born in Concord, California, on October 16, 1984. Rachel is undeniably best known for her three stints on Big Brother, including the most recent season, where a controversial twist led to her being the first jury member, despite never being voted out by her fellow houseguests.



Although she didn't win her third Big Brother game, her presence was undeniable. She reflected on her strategic gameplay, she added,



“I would argue that I played the best game of Big Brother 27 of the people in the jury house, … I was never nominated. I went home by never going through an eviction. I went home on a twist. And I would argue that most of the evictions this season were due to the strategic gameplay that I played…. I have to say I think I played the best game this season, and I hope that America feels like that, too, of the jurors — actually, maybe of everyone.”

Beyond the BB house, she’s also tackled challenges on The Amazing Race (twice), The Traitors, Celebrity Fear Factor and Snake in the Grass.

However, her upcoming B&B appearance cements her status as a certified soap opera veteran. Rachel previously appeared in a string of episodes between 2010 and 2014.

According to recent reports by Entertainment Weekly, spoilers suggest that Rachel will reappear on The Bold and the Beautiful. This time, she will be appearing as an energy healer/ spiritual cleanser.

Speculation suggests that the actress will share a scene with Bill and Liam Spencer, portrayed by Don Diamont and Scott Clifton, respectively. She would also be seen with Heather Tom, who portrays the character of Katie Logan.

Though the exact details of Rachel's storyline are still strictly under wraps. Sources close to the production indicate that she is slated to appear in the episodes scheduled for November 13 and 14, 2025.

Her reappearance is widely anticipated to send genuine shockwaves through the legendary halls of Forrester Creations and the high-fashion scene of Los Angeles (where The Bold and the Beautiful takes place).

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

