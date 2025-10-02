Shark Tank update: What happened to Long Table after the show?

Long Table from Shark Tank (Image via Shark Tank blog)

Shark Tank Season 14 featured Long Table Pancakes, a company that produces heirloom grain pancake and waffle mixes.

This update, published on the official Shark Tank blog on December 20, 2024, highlighted how founder Samuel Taylor presented his sustainable food business to the sharks.

During his pitch, Samuel asked for $140,000 for 15% equity to scale production and improve marketing.

He showcased Long Table’s use of sorghum, blue corn, and other nutrient-rich heirloom grains that support biodiversity and deliver higher nutritional value than conventional mixes.

Despite the compelling mission, none of the sharks offered a deal. Yet, the update shows that the exposure transformed the business.

In just three days after the episode aired, Long Table received over 10,000 orders, matching its lifetime sales in minutes.

Within eight months, the company reached $1.25 million in sales and expanded its partnerships with family farms.

This article reviews Samuel’s pitch, the sharks’ reactions, and the company’s growth since the show aired.

The Long Table pitch in Shark Tank season 14: Heirloom grains, high hopes, and no deal

In Shark Tank Season 14, Samuel Taylor stepped onto the stage with a heartfelt introduction, joined by Lindsey, “the love of his life,” to show the personal inspiration behind his mixes.

He emphasized that “most pancake mixes are made with unsustainable grains and don’t offer much nutritional value,” and highlighted Long Table’s unique ingredients such as popcorn flour, blue corn, and sorghum.

Each 16-ounce packet costs $3.10 to produce and sells for $11.25, providing a 72% profit margin.

Despite lifetime sales of $250,000 since 2015, annual revenue averaged only $20,000 before 2020, and 70% of sales came directly from consumers, while 30% came from 20 grocery stores in Chicago.

The sharks appreciated the mission but were unconvinced about marketing and growth potential.

Lori Greiner said she “wasn’t passionate about pancakes,” Barbara Corcoran felt “the business lacked momentum,” and Mark Cuban believed Samuel was “prioritizing the story over the product.” Kevin O’Leary considered investing but withdrew because of concerns over social media strategy.

With all sharks out, Samuel left without a deal, but the exposure set the stage for rapid growth.

Long Table’s post-show growth: Surging orders, new hires, and sustainability commitments

The official Shark Tank blog update revealed that within three days of the episode airing, Long Table received over 10,000 orders, completely selling out its inventory.

Samuel matched six years of lifetime sales “in just seven minutes” on the night of the broadcast.

This surge allowed him to hire a social media manager to strengthen his online presence and expand marketing efforts.

Over the next eight months, the company generated $1.25 million in sales while continuing its commitment to sustainability.

Long Table began sourcing from 15 family farms across six states, reinforcing its supply chain and community impact.

Samuel explained that the timing was crucial: after the pandemic left him and Lindsey, both theater professionals, without work, and raising an 18-month-old child,

“this opportunity changed everything.”

Even without a deal, he applied the sharks’ advice to build a stronger business foundation.



Shark Tank blog concludes that Long Table turned the exposure into a lasting success story and hints at more updates to come on other Season 14 products like VoChill, JicaFoods, and Kudos.

