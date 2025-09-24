What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 24, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On General Hospital today, Wednesday, September 24, 2025, shocking returns and emotional confrontations take center stage in Port Charles. Nathan West wakes up in the hospital with no memory of the past seven years, leaving Nina and Anna struggling to help him process that he was declared dead and mourned.

Portia admits to Jordan that her marriage to Curtis is over and later tells Isaiah she is ready to consider a future with him, while Curtis opens up to Marshall about his mistrust of Portia.

Trina, caught between her parents, seeks out Jordan for clarity and receives a warning to stay away from the Drew investigation.

In Atlantic City, Ned and Brook Lynn track down Tracy, who resists attending Monica’s funeral until Lois steps in to urge her otherwise.

Meanwhile, Felicia shares her concerns with Cody about Nathan’s return, as James wishes Cody were his father.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 24, 2025

Wednesday's episode of General Hospital begins at the hospital, where Nathan West wakes up and immediately recognizes Nina. She embraces him in disbelief, overwhelmed to see her brother alive after years of thinking he was gone.

Nathan, however, has no memory of what happened. Nina promises to explain everything, but insists on getting a doctor first.

She quickly informs Anna, who joins her to see Nathan. Isaiah updates them that Nathan is stable, alert, and has a healed gunshot wound scar on his chest.

When Anna questions Nathan, he recalls Faison shooting him, but nothing after.

He is stunned to learn that seven years have passed and that he was declared dead, buried, and mourned.

Nathan insists he must see Maxie, only for Nina to later reveal that Maxie is in a coma.

At the stables, James and Cody bond while Felicia listens in. James wonders if his mother watches over him the way Cody says his father does.

After James leaves, Felicia tells Cody about the man at the hospital who looks exactly like Nathan.

She worries about how this will impact James once Maxie returns, and Cody reassures her that they will take things one step at a time.

Later, James expresses a wish that Cody were his father instead of his uncle, leaving Felicia and Cody exchanging a meaningful look.

Meanwhile, Portia crosses paths with Jordan at the hospital. She apologizes for blaming Jordan for her marital problems, admitting her issues with Curtis existed long before.

Portia declares her marriage is over and later confides in Isaiah that she is reconsidering a future with him. Isaiah makes it clear they need to be cautious, keep things discreet, and avoid jeopardizing his career.

At the Ashford-Robinson house, Curtis talks to Trina about his fractured marriage. He reassures her that Jordan is not responsible for the breakup but admits deeper issues of mistrust with Portia.

After Trina leaves, Curtis opens up to Marshall, admitting that Drew’s involvement exposed flaws in his marriage.

Curtis questions whether Portia could have shot Drew, fearing the timing of their split might make her a suspect.

Trina later visits Jordan to discuss her parents’ problems. Jordan insists she respects Curtis and Portia’s marriage, but Trina is desperate to keep them from divorcing.

Jordan warns her to stay far from the investigation, stressing that police suspicion could even fall on Trina if she seems too involved.

In Atlantic City, Ned and Brook Lynn arrive at a casino to track down Tracy. On the plane, Ned admits his regrets about the past, while Brook Lynn reassures him of his worth as her father.

At the casino, Lois joins Tracy at the table and urges her to attend Monica’s funeral.

Tracy resists, overwhelmed by years of loss, but ultimately breaks down in tears. Ned arrives and appeals to her one last time, warning that she will regret skipping the funeral.

Tracy decides to let the outcome of a blackjack hand determine her choice.

