What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 24, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

On the September 24, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Joey Armstrong and Vanessa McBride were shown enjoying their vacation together at Puerto Rico.

Joey kept receiving updates via text messages regarding how Vanessa’s husband, Doug McBride, who was a gambling addict, had come over to Joey’s shady casino and ended up losing very badly.

While they were about to get intimate, Joey asked Vanessa to take her wedding ring off, but Vanessa got extremely angry.

Joey tried to tell Vanessa that he did not want to be reminded of Vanessa’s life back in Fairmont Crest Estates. Their conversation got interrupted by a phone call from Doug to Vanessa and the two of them continued to fix their relationship, and right when they were on the verge of getting back together, Joey revealed that he was with Vanessa.

Doug got extremely angry on Beyond The Gates, and Vanessa ended up taking her wedding ring off. At the casino, Doug went back to the blackjack gambling table and won a lot of money, but Marcel Malone ended up taking his money away and also took him somewhere unknown.

On Beyond The Gates, at Derek Baldwin and Ashley Morgan’s apartment, Ashley ended up telling Derek that Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne had questioned their engagement, and Derek seemed to be upset about that.

Ashley got called upstairs to help out one of their neighbors, and Derek decided to take out the ring that he had gotten Ashley to propose to her with, but he ended up dropping it on the ground.

Since he had lied to Ashley about regaining feeling back in his legs, he was also unable to stand up and pick it up off of the ground.

However, Ashley returned and saw the ring on the floor and Derek ended up proposing to her.

At Orphey Gene’s on Beyond The Gates, Naomi and Jacob Hawthorne ran into Marcel Malone and things got extremely tense between them.

Later, Naomi went back home to realize her wedding ring was missing but June ended up finding it in the washroom and called her to inform her. June also had a chat with Ted Richardson at the diner.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.