Who was Vince Costello on Survivor? Season 49 title card tribute explained

Survivor season 49 (Photo: Instagram/@survivorcbs

Season 49 of Survivor ended its premiere episode with a tribute to Vince Costello.

"In loving memory of Vince Costello, forever in our hearts," the tribute read.

Vince Costello was a location manager at Survivor from 2016 to 2025. The show relocated to Fiji ten years ago, and as a native Fijian, Costello was chosen to scout and secure filming locations in the Mamanuca Islands.

He passed away this year at the age of 61 after battling liver cancer.

In July 2025, Survivor executive producer Jesse Jensen raised a GoFundMe fundraiser, which stated that Vince Costello was suddenly diagnosed with last-stage liver cancer (Hepatocellular Carcinoma). He and his family had to relocate to Australia for better treatment.

Jesse Jensen noted that the donated money would go towards Vince's medical bills, his family's living expenses, and the maintenance of their farm in Fiji. The fundraiser raised over AUD 86,482 or $57,000.

More details on Vince Costello

This month, Vince and his two kids, Aline and Patrick, gave a brief interview to People Magazine. Vince stated that in his long career, he had worked on 50 different productions.

He shared that when he joined the show in 2016, he did not expect it to change his life or that of his children completely.

"Fiji is very much into culture and into respect, and it's been great working for Survivor in that respect. From every single Fijian citizen on this job and for all the citizens of our little country, we've been very grateful," Vince stated.

All three of his children work for the reality show. Aline Costello started as a Dream Team member, the intern group of Survivor.

She is currently a location assistant. Aline shared that, despite some issues working together, they managed to make it work.

"We're a very tight family, so I feel like if anyone could do it, it would be us. It's been good," Aline said.

Vince's son Patrick worked in Survivor's post-production for two years. Currently, he works as a camera operator. He said that as a kid, he would run around the set and request to work on the show.

Patrick shared that his father wanted him to attend University. However, he wanted to work on Survivor.

"Dad wanted me to go to university. So I kind of had to make a deal with him and just say, 'Can I not do that? Can I just come learn here?'" he said.

People Magazine reported that Vince Costello passed away earlier this year, while the 50th season of Survivor was ongoing.