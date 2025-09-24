Who was Ron Hale? Looking back on the General Hospital actor’s legacy following his one-year death

Ron Hale aka Mike Corbin (Image via Instagram/ @generalhospitalabc)

Ron Hale is an American actor who played Mike Corbin on General Hospital. Rone Hale introduced the character of Mike Cirbin on General Hospital in 1995 and further appeared on its spin-off show, Port Charles. Anyhow, Ron Hale made his debut in the world of daytime television with a minor role on ABC’s N.Y.P.D. in 1968. He further starred on Search for Tomorrow, which aired on CBS.

Ron Hale passed away last year on August 27, 2024, at the age of 78 in St. George, South Carolina. While the official cause of death wasn't disclosed by his family, it is presumed to be natural.

What was the cause of death for General Hospital star Ron Hale

Ron Hale was an American actor who was born on January 2, 1946, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States. Ron was a celebrated actor, best known for his portrayal of Mike Corbin on General Hospital and Frank Sturgis in the 1976 biographical political thriller, All the President's Men.

The veteran actor died peacefully at his home in St. George, South Carolina. While his family confirmed the sad news, they chose to keep the official cause of death private. Since they offered no further information, the general public and news outlets assumed the passing was natural.

This deliberate decision to prioritize their privacy successfully redirected attention from his final

moments to celebrate his long and truly memorable career. Ron Hale is a celebrated actor who attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

The actor has received nominations for his portrayal of Roger Coleridge on the ABC soap opera Ryan's Hope. Apart from that, he has been a part of several other projects like Original Intent, The Brothers Club, Shattered Steel, Trial by Jury, Search for Tomorrow, and many more.

Here’s everything to know about Ron Hale’s portrayal of Mike Corbin on General Hospital

Mike Corbin arrived in Port Charles in 1995, hired by Luke Spencer to work as the maître d' at the blues club he co-owned with Sonny Corinthos. What Luke didn't know was that he had just inadvertently reunited an estranged father and son.

Mike had abandoned his wife and young son, Sonny, decades earlier, believing Sonny would be better off with his mother's new husband, Deke. Mike was horrified to learn Deke had been an abusive stepfather to both Sonny and his mother, Adela, until Deke's death.

Further on General Hospital, a significant family connection arrived in 1997 when Carly Benson (who would later marry and have Sonny adopt her son) named her infant son, Michael, after Sonny. Mike was asked to be the boy’s godfather, cementing his place in this nascent family unit. Mike's personal life also saw a serious relationship with Tammy Hansen, an ex-prostitute from Kelly's, though she left town by 2001.

However, a surprising new relationship began when Mike rented a room above the diner to Dominic Pirelli, who was ultimately revealed to be his grandson, Dante Falconeri. Mike has since enjoyed a positive relationship with all his grandchildren.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

