What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 24, 2025

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, which aired on September 24, 2025, Foster’s sudden health scare worried Julie, while Abe debated helping a troubled teen. Theo, meanwhile, struggled with the tempting but risky DiMera offer.

Family and second chances were at the heart of the story. Stephanie leaned on Kayla for advice as she started a new chapter, while Julie was urged to bring the Hortons together. At the same time, Johnny and Chanel looked forward to their adoption hopes.

But darkness also grew in Salem. Sophia’s fragile state worsened, and her obsession with Johnny and Chanel’s adoption plans turned dangerous. Her unstable mix of anger and desperation left Melinda Trask deeply concerned.

Foster’s health crisis shakes Julie

The day started happily as Abe was praised for finishing his tutor training. Foster congratulated him, and Julie offered the Book Club for his sessions. But things changed quickly when Foster grew weak and collapsed.

At the hospital, Kayla found he had high blood pressure and kidney disease. Foster refused dialysis, so Kayla suggested medicine instead and told him not to travel. Julie was shaken but promised to stand by him as his son came from California.

Theo wrestles with DiMera opportunity

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, Theo talked with Paulina about the job offer at DiMera. She thought he could make a difference, but Theo worried about his parents’ past warnings and his own values. Paulina tried to reassure him, but Theo stayed doubtful.

When Abe arrived, the topic shifted to his new tutoring assignment. The student turned out to be Liam Saleco, the same boy who once bullied Theo. Paulina urged Abe to walk away, but he refused. He believed Liam deserved guidance and promised to look into the situation, even if Theo wasn’t convinced.

Stephanie seeks balance between love and career

Stephanie confided in Kayla while packing her things. Past failed relationships made her nervous about moving forward with Alex, but Kayla reminded her that love takes work. When Kayla noticed secret paperwork about Anastasia Sands’ book tour, Stephanie quickly covered it by calling it client business.

At the hospital, Stephanie stayed with Julie as Foster got treatment. She then suggested holding a gala for the Tom Horton Clinic to bring the family together. Julie agreed, seeing it as a way to honor her grandfather.

Julie also revealed that Jeremy was coming home. The news stunned Stephanie, given their complicated past, leaving her unsettled about what his return might mean.

Sophia spirals as Johnny and Chanel prepare for adoption

Johnny and Chanel happily prepared their apartment for the social worker’s visit, baby-proofing and finishing adoption papers. Excited about getting custody of baby Tesoro, they felt hopeful. Johnny worried about his work history, but Chanel calmed him, saying they were ready.

Sophia, meanwhile, was furious. She stormed into Melinda Trask’s office, upset that Johnny and Chanel were close to adopting. Melinda reminded her she had given up her rights, but Sophia’s anger and desperation only grew, leaving Trask uneasy.

Despite warnings not to act, Sophia vowed Johnny would regret everything. Later, as Johnny and Chanel celebrated in the square, Sophia watched from the shadows.

