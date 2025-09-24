General Hospital spoilers: Port Charles mourns Monica, secrets stir among the Quartermaines, and shocking surprises hit the town

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On Thursday, September 25, 2025, General Hospital shifts its focus entirely to honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Monica Quartermaine. The beloved matriarch of the Quartermaine family, Monica’s peaceful passing leaves a void in Port Charles, prompting loved ones, friends, and the wider community to gather for her funeral.

Ned is about to give a moving eulogy, and Olivia recalls Monica's last words by reading a letter she left.

However, grief soon turns to tension as Tracy makes a scandalous entry, and Drew considers crashing the memorial, even though he has a strained relationship with the family.

While Jason deals with regrets and Brook Lynn grapples with goodbye, the day celebrates Monica's life and proves a test of the family's strength.

The episode threatens heartbreak, drama, and moments of introspection as Port Charles says goodbye to an icon.

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, September 25, 2025

Monica Quartermaine’s funeral begins

The Quartermaine house is the venue for Monica Quartermaine's memorial, where loved ones, friends, and most of Port Charles come to bid their goodbyes.

Ned is set to give a eulogy, lamenting on Monica's inheritance as both a physician and a matriarch.

Olivia is filled with emotion when she inquires about a letter Monica left behind, sharing words of wisdom and closure with her loved ones. Monica's framed picture and memories lead the way for the service.

The ceremony is not only a goodbye to a veteran character but also a tribute to the late Leslie Charleson's work on the soap.

Tracy Quartermaine’s outburst

Tracy returns from Atlantic City after Lois tracks her down in a drunken state, but her grief takes a disruptive turn.

In a preview clip, Tracy stumbles into the service and interrupts with a sharp outburst, demanding to know why everyone is “just standing around.”

Her emotional instability highlights the depth of her loss, but also threatens to overshadow the solemn atmosphere.

While Ned had warned her that missing Monica’s funeral would bring lifelong regret, her behavior creates drama for the mourners.

Tracy’s entrance reminds everyone of her complicated relationship with Monica and the raw emotions still unresolved.

Olivia and Ned face Monica’s letter

A poignant moment arrives when Olivia and Ned turn their attention to Monica’s letter. Olivia, with tears in her eyes, inquires about its contents as Ned prepares to share the words his mother left behind.

Since Monica had been ill and expected the possibility of her passing, she used the letter to leave behind wisdom and love for her family.

For Ned and Olivia, reading Monica’s message becomes both painful and comforting, serving as a reminder of her foresight and enduring influence.

The letter promises to be a central part of the family’s grieving process during the memorial.

Drew Cain’s determination to attend

Meanwhile, Drew prepares to leave the hospital, determined to attend his mother’s funeral despite his complicated feelings toward her and the rest of the Quartermaine family.

In a preview clip, Drew, still in a wheelchair, announces firmly that he is going to the memorial.

His insistence raises concerns about whether his presence will bring comfort or conflict. Drew still nurses a grudge about the way things broke down between him and Monica and blames Jason, Michael, and Tracy for not closing the gap between them.

His possible showing up for the funeral risks another fight breaking out, and adding to the day's already charged emotional atmosphere.

Jason Morgan struggles with grief

Jason is shown wrestling with deep emotions as he faces the reality of his mother’s passing. His relationship with Monica was filled with complications but ultimately defined by love.

With Tracy’s raw grief spilling into the open and Drew determined to stir conflict, Jason carries the burden of regret and responsibility.

He may feel compelled to shield Monica’s memory from disruption, even if it means confronting family strife.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.