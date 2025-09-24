Marvel producer Nate Moore discusses his Survivor 49 debut and longtime connection to the series

Nate Moore (Image via Getty)

Survivor 49 premiered on September 24, 2025, with a two-hour episode on CBS, introducing a new cast of players ready to compete for the title of Sole Survivor.

Among them is Nate Moore, a 47-year-old film producer best known for his work on several Marvel projects.

In an exclusive interview with Parade magazine on September 3, 2025, Moore discussed his path to the show, his history as a long-time fan, and the way he intends to approach the game.

Calling himself “pathologically sarcastic,” he explained that while humor is one of his strongest tools, he also plans to rely on strong social bonds rather than advantages.

Moore has followed Survivor since its first season and now hopes to bring both his experience in collaboration and his perspective as a dedicated viewer into the competition.

The interview revealed his views on Survivor’s evolution, his preparation for challenges, and the kind of relationships he hopes to form while on the island.

As the season begins, his journey reflects both a personal milestone and a chance to test strategies shaped by decades of watching the game unfold.

A long-time fan turns contestant: Nate Moore’s Survivor journey

Nate Moore explained that his connection to Survivor began in 2000, right after graduating college. He described that summer as a transition period, sharing,

“There was this show on called Survivor. They were my new friends.”

Since then, he has seen every season, often rewatching older episodes and now sharing them with his children.

Moore revealed he first applied to the show in his late 20s but did not advance in the process.

Years later, during a work quarantine, his wife encouraged him to try again. Reflecting on the decision, he said, “Go for it,” became the motivation that pushed him forward.

In his interview, Moore highlighted the influence of earlier players, naming Earl Cole as an underrated winner and Chrissy Hofbeck as a strong competitor.

He also shared his admiration for Australian Survivor, pointing out the gameplay of contestants like Feras and Kristie.

By drawing on years of watching and analyzing, Moore believes his deep knowledge of the game may help him balance humor with strategy.

His focus remains on building relationships, noting,

“I think I would vote for who had the best relationships…not who pulled the biggest moves.”

Preparing for challenges and balancing humor with strategy in Survivor 49

Moore described his preparation for Survivor 49 as a mix of fitness and mental practice.

He worked on functional exercises, such as grip strength, balancing, and body weight training, while also purchasing puzzles to simulate the problem-solving elements of the game.

Despite his career behind the camera, he acknowledged it would be unusual to be the one in front of it now.

“It’s a bit weird from a process standpoint to see the machine working and be a machine that I have no control over. But it’s also really fun.”

While he sees humor as a strength, he admitted sarcasm could be misunderstood if others do not share the same tone. Moore added,

“If I like you, I’m probably gonna give you some shit, because that’s how I show love.”

He also addressed his approach to idols and advantages, noting that he does not plan to rely on them.

“As soon as somebody knows you have an advantage, your threat level goes through the roof,” he said.

Instead, his focus is on creating bonds with players who share his outlook, emphasizing that fun and connection are what he values most in the game.



Stay tuned for more updates.