Shark Tank season 17 : Meet the new generation investors

Shark Tank (Image via ABC)

Five-time Emmy award-winning reality series Shark Tank is back with a new season. Season 17 premiered on Wednesday, September 24, on ABC. Viewers will see a few new sharks who will join the team after Mark Cuban departs from the show. Mogul and venture capitalist Rashaun Williams, along with Daniel Lubetzky, have returned. Daniel Lubetzky has admitted that Shark Tank has been one of the most intellectually challenging things he's been part of, and that it keeps him on his toes.

Some of the other sharks who will be joining this season are Magnolia Owners Chip and Joanna Gaines, Jewellery mogul Kendra Scott, Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and the founder of Uncle Nearest, Inc., Fawn Weaver.

Allison Ellsworth made her debut after she successfully landed a deal with the ABC reality series. Allison Ellsworth has recently sold her company to PepsiCo for an approximate amount of $2 billion. She remains actively involved with the company.

Shark Tank investor Allison Ellsworth makes her debut on the show

Viewers might remember Allison, who is a familiar face on the show, as she pitched her product with her husband back in 2018. She was nine months pregnant at that time. Ellsworth revealed how she had watched every episode of the reality series before she went on the show to pitch.

While talking about her association with Shark Tank, which goes a long way, Allison admitted that one of her biggest dreams would be to go back and be a Shark in the Tank because she thinks it is such a full “circle moment of the American Dream.” In an exclusive interview, she says,

“I think it gave me a lot of sympathy for the entrepreneurs who come into the tank and see all of the behind-the-scenes happenings on the show.”

Rashaun Williams gets candid about what to expect in Shark Tank season 17

Venture capitalist and Limited Partner of the Atlanta Falcons, Rashaun Williams, joined the show as a guest Shark last season, and now he is thrilled to return for Season 17.

The venture capitalist has admitted that he has never seen the reaction of the entrepreneur after he gave them a check, and how they don’t really see what they do afterwards. Williams further revealed how he has seen people cry and jump up and down. In an interview with Parade, Williams said:

“It really reinvigorated me to see how we are helping people achieve their dreams by funding their businesses. I’ve been teaching financial literacy for 25 years, and to go on ABC Television and have millions of people hear me think through the investment process and to be able to drop little dimes and educational tools for founders and other investors and to take my financial literacy platform on a national stage was like the SuperBowl to me.”

Rashaun Williams admitted that the live competition aspect of it is "completely nerve-racking", and it’s complicated to get any words in.

Viewers can stream Shark Tank season 17 on HULU. Stay tuned for more updates.