What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 24, 2025

Katie and Electra (Image via Instagram / boldandbeautifulcbs)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on September 24, 2025, Electra confronted Will about his betrayal. What should have been a happy moment for their relationship quickly turned into heartbreak, leaving Electra in shock.

At the same time, Bill and Katie were once again pulled into Luna’s manipulations. She teased them about her night with Will and hinted at a possible baby. Bill grew furious, but Katie stepped in to calm him down.

Meanwhile, Deacon reunited with his son Deke at Il Giardino. Their touching moment didn’t last long, as Deke revealed Luna was still alive.

Deacon was stunned, and Sheila’s guilty silence made things even worse.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Electra learns the devastating truth

At the Forrester guesthouse on The Bold and the Beautiful, Electra struggled to deal with Will’s betrayal. Hurt and angry, she accused him of ruining their future.

Will tried to explain it was a mistake, but Electra didn’t want excuses. She pushed him to admit who the other girl was, refusing to accept silence.

As the tension grew, Will claimed he thought he was with Electra at the time. His explanation only made things worse.

Electra felt even more devastated when she realized their intimacy afterward was overshadowed by his secret. When Will finally admitted it was Luna Nozawa, Electra was crushed.

Bill and Katie clash with Luna

At Bill’s house, Luna provoked both him and Katie by bragging about her night with Will. Bill got furious, but Katie stepped in, warning her not to manipulate their family. Luna even taunted them about the unborn child she claimed.

Bill blamed himself for what happened, while Katie stopped him from acting violently and reminded him their focus was protecting Will and the baby.

The scene ended with Katie promising to stay by Bill and Will. Even so, she worried as Luna’s threats grew. Bill, full of guilt, leaned on Katie for support.

Deacon and Deke’s reunion

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon focused on getting rid of the alcohol Luna had given Will. His attention shifted when his son Deke arrived, leading to an emotional reunion.

Deacon showed pride in Deke, who reminded him he still carried the Sharpe legacy.

They talked about Deke’s love for fashion and his wish to reconnect with his half-sister Hope. Deacon encouraged him, happy to see his son following his passions. Deke avoided mentioning his relationship with Remy.

The mood changed when Luna’s name came up. Deacon couldn’t believe she was alive, but Deke revealed he had seen her. Deacon was shocked, and Sheila’s silence confirmed the truth.

Sheila’s secret exposed

Deke, feeling the tension, stayed nearby as Deacon demanded answers from Sheila. He asked her to deny what their son had said, but her hesitant words revealed her guilt.

Sheila finally admitted that she had known Luna was alive all along and had not told him.

Deacon’s anger exploded as he realized how long Sheila had hidden the truth about Luna from him. He felt deeply betrayed, not just because Luna had returned, but also because his wife had lied to him.

The confrontation grew more intense as Deacon, shocked and furious, asked Sheila what other secrets she might be keeping from him.

His question left the household in turmoil, with the family’s trust shattered and tensions at a boiling point.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

