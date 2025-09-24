Who was Vince Costello? Everything to know about the death of the Survivor crew member

Survivor host Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Survivor season 49 premiered on September 24, 2025, with a fresh batch of players prepared to outlast and outwit one another for the $1 million cash prize.

While the premiere showcased the intense competition among its participants, it also honored Vince Costello, a Survivor crew member who passed away shortly after production ended for season 50 of the series.

The late crew member had been with the CBS show for almost a decade, working as the location manager. A Fiji native, Vince, brought his children along to the set, as they, too, worked on the crew at different points in time.

The season premiere of Survivor ended with a simple card shown on screen that said:



“In loving memory of Vince Costello, forever in our hearts.”



61-year-old Vince worked on the sets of the CBS show alongside his daughter, Aline Costello, and son, Patrick Costello.

While Aline assisted her father as part of the teeming group, Patrick worked as the camera operator.

The late crew member had collaborated with 50 different productions before joining Survivor, which turned his life around.

Everything to know about Vince Costello’s death

Who was Vince, and how did he die?







Vince Costello was part of the teeming group behind the camera from 2016 to 2025.

He worked as a location manager for the CBS competitive reality show, and his responsibilities included finding and securing locations during the production of a film or TV show.

As a native of Fiji, he helped the team scout and secure exciting locations suitable for challenges and competitions within the Mamanuca Islands.

According to an addendum in a People article published on September 24, 2025, Vince passed away after wrapping up the production for Season 50 of Survivor.

However, his official cause of death remains unknown, as it has yet to be announced.

Survivor executive producer Jesse Jensen posted a GoFundMe earlier in 2025, which indicated that the late crew member had been diagnosed with late-stage Hepatocellular Carcinoma or liver cancer.

The description of the post read:



“Vince’s diagnosis is life threatening and he and his family have had to leave Fiji and temporarily relocate to Australia to get the treatment and support that he needs. Vince has always given so much to all of us - through his work, his kindness, and most of all his friendship. Let’s rally together and give him and his family something back.”



The initiative closed in July 2025 after it was able to raise over AUD 86,000.

Looking into Vince Costello’s children

The late Survivor crew member had two children. Daughter Aline, 28, started her career working on the ‘Dream Team’ before joining her father as a Locations Assistant.

While speaking to People, in an interview published on September 24, Aline said that she and her father worked “really well together.”



“We’re a tight family, so I feel like if anyone could do it, it would be us. It’s been good,” she added.



Vince’s son, Patrick, 21, spent his teenage years exploring the sets of Survivor.

Despite his father’s push to go to college, Patrick joined the crew. Initially, he worked in post-production, and later transitioned to a career as a camera operator.

In the same People interview, which was taken before his passing, Vince admitted that joining the crew of Survivor changed his and his family’s lives.



“Fiji is very much into culture and into respect, and it’s been great working for Survivor in that respect,” he said.



He added that he was grateful for the opportunity, as it was a significant marker for “every single Fijian citizen on this job.”

Stay tuned for more updates.