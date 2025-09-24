General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in September 2025

Ryan Paevey, Erica Slezak and Rena Sofer coming on General Hospital

September 2025 on General Hospital added much excitement to the soap’s storyline with Britt’s return to town followed by Nathan’s surprise arrival. Meanwhile, the Dalmatian turn has forced WSB chief, Brennan, to reach out to Valentin teasing his return to the plot. As the soap plays the exit arc of Port Charles stalwart, Monica Quartermaine, more shocking twists are awaited.

Meanwhile, the General Hospital storyline has Drew’s arc on focus as he was recently shot by an unknown culprit. With many enemies ready to hurt him, Drew’s shootout has PCPD’s hands full with suspects. From Curtis to Michael and Willow, there are many people the police are investigating. Moreover, they have a bat with Kai’s fingerprints that will add to the chaos.

Elsewhere, Jason rescued Britt, Josslyn and Vaughn in Dalmatia but remained quiet about Joss’s WSB assignment. On one hand, Britt’s return has irked people, while on the other, Lulu reported an accident that had the dead Nathan as its victim, shocking many.

On the other hand, Jason discovered Monica lifeless, leading to Tracy and him grieving their close relative on General Hospital. The various story arcs led to some arrivals and departures on the long-running ABC soap.

General Hospital: All cast changes in September 2025

As mentioned before, there were some arrivals and some cast changes as per the demands of the soap’s storyline. While Nathan West returned to the storyline to the surprise of all, Brennan reached out to the imprisoned Valentin for help. Moreover, Charlotte’s character saw a cast change while a new character is entering the cast as Erica Slezak starts soon.

All returns to the soap

Ryan Paevey as Nathan West

Friday, September 19, 2025, found Lulu reporting a road accident. As the victim was wheeled into the General Hospital, Dr. Lucas, Commissioner Anna and Detective Dante were shocked to see the dead cop, Nathan West. While the unconscious cop was taken in for emergency treatment, the commissioner ordered DNA and fingerprint tests.

Soon, the test reports revealed Nathan alive after a long time since his death. Nurse Elizabeth, Felicia and Nina also learned about this strange coincidence right after Britt arrived in town alive. When Nina called Nathan by his nickname, Jay, he responded. The plot will soon disclose the mystery of Nathan’s return, played once again by Ryan Paevey.

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

March 2025 had seen Stuart’s Valentin moved to the high-security prison while he left his daughter in Lulu’s care. However, following the Dalmatian fiasco, Brennan asked the rogue WSB agent for help in exchange of getting to meet his daughter.

As such, Stuart was briefly seen in a prisoner’s outfit as he negotiated the deal with the WSB chief on September 8, 2025. The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Valentin will be making more appearances in the fall episodes as he meets Charlotte and tries to escape prison.

Paige Herschell as Jacinda

As fans already know, escort Jacinda was called by Curtis to use against Drew, but the latter intercepted her and paid her off. However, she was seen in town on the second week of September 2025, as she approached Nina and Portia for more money. She reasoned that she wanted to extort Drew but he was comatose after his shootout.

However, Portia told her off threatening to expose her blackmail. Meanwhile, the plot revealed that Michael had met her at the bar the previous night and needed her to stand as his alibi for the night of Drew’s shootout. They made the deal eventually.

Gary James Fuller as James West

Maxie’s son James returned to the General Hospital plot to lament missing parental love on September 23, 2025. With his mother in a coma away from the town, the child wished to have his real father with him to get more love. He expressed his anguish before Felicia, who was still reeling from the shock of seeing Nathan alive on the hospital bed.

With Nathan’s return to town, James will likely have more screen time with his biological father, who he does not know as yet.

Recast of character

Bluesy Burke as Charlotte Cassadine

September 8, 2025, also saw Charlotte after a longtime as she told her mother about driving Scout from the camp to the Quartermaine stables. Previously played by Scarlett Fernandez, Bluesy stepped into the role with Scout and Drew’s arc. She further appeared to bond with Rocco as the siblings looked for the escaped dog, Outback.

Bluesy’s Charlotte will continue to play a significant role in the General Hospital storyline as she meets Valentin and gets roped into his escape drama.

Expected arrivals in September 2025

Rena Sofer as Lois Cerullo

Rena Sofer’s Lois had a fallout with her daughter, Brook Lynn, over the latter’s child, Giovanni. After she left Port Charles for Bensonhurst with her mother, Lois returned briefly for an assignment of Deception. However, BLQ fired her promptly and the hurt Lois left town again.

With Monica Quartermaine’s funeral arriving soon, all family members and friends are expected to attend. As such, Lois will likely come to town again. This arc may bring a peaceful reconciliation between her and her daughter. Whether she continues in the active storyline, remains to be seen.

Erica Slezak in undisclosed role

Soap veteran Slezak, known for her role as Victoria Lord on One Life to Live, is slated to appear on General Hospital soon. Although her role is unknown as of now, she may play Monica’s long-lost sister. As the character will attend Monica’s funeral, she may clash with Tracy leading to more drama on the soap.

Departure from the soap

Marc Forget as Pascal

Marc Forget had stepped into the role of Pascal a few weeks ago as the manager of Five Poppies resort in Dalmatia and Britt’s handler. As Josslyn and Jason arrived at the resort and Colette collaborated with Pascal to get Brennan’s secrets, he turned against Britt. He held Josslyn, Vaughn and Britt hostages and arranged to blow up the resort.

While Jason saved all three, Pascal was last seen fleeing the spot before the resort was damaged. Whether he will return to the soap’s storyline later remains to be seen.

Continue watching General Hospital to catch all the upcoming drama as Erica Slezak lands in town and Nathan’s mystery is revealed.

