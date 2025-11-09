What is the meaning of the Poison song in Hazbin Hotel? Explained

A scene from Hazbin Hotel Season 2 (Image via X/@HellaversePrime)

“Poison” is the first of two featured songs in the first season of the adult animated musical series Hazbin Hotel, episode “Masquerade,” performed by Angel Dust. The emotional track explores his destructive and abusive relationship with his boss and owner, Valentino. Despite recognizing how toxic and damaging the relationship is, Angel Dust admits to being addicted to its fleeting highs, revealing the painful cycle of pleasure, trauma, and despair that defines his existence.

The song powerfully portrays his struggle with depression and the inability to escape his circumstances, blending dark themes with haunting melodies. “Poison” was officially released early on Spotify on January 4, 2024, followed by a lyric video debut on Vivziepop’s YouTube channel on January 5, 2024.

It quickly became a major success, becoming the first track from the Hazbin Hotel season 1 soundtrack to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. To commemorate Angel Dust’s birthday on April 1, 2024, a special remix of the song by The Living Tombstone was also released on Vivziepop’s YouTube channel, further cementing the song’s popularity and emotional resonance among fans.

The meaning of the Poison song in Hazbin Hotel

With the song Poison, Angel Dust owns up his toxic, destructive relationship with his boss, Valentino. Despite knowing that the latter is a liar and a cheat, Angel is no better than any other lover who is blinded in the euphoria of attraction. The lyrics portray the cycle of exploitation, emotional harm, and self-blame that define his existence.

I'm not above a love to cash in

Another lover underneath those flashin' lights

Another one of those ruthless nights

Yeah, yeah, yeah I shoulda' guessed that this would happen

I shoulda' known it when I looked in your red-hot eyes

Spewin' all your red-hot lies

Yeah, yeah, yeah What's the worst part of this hell?

I can only blame myself

Angel goes on to announce that he is aware of Valentino being a poison for him, but it is something that he will readily take on. He has made up his mind not to care about consequences but give himself up to Valentino’s wishes. The lyrics reflect his loss of identity, emotional detachment, and resignation to self-destruction, emphasizing the tragic cycle of abuse and dependency he endures.

Cause I know you're poison

You're feedin' me poison

Addicted to this feelin', I can't help but swallow

Up your poison

I made my choice, and

Every night I'm livin' like there's no tomorrow Oh-oh, oh-oh

Any way you want me, baby

That's the way you got me, I'll be yours

My story's gonna end with me dead from your poison I got so good at bein' untrue

I got so good at tellin' you what you wanna hear

I disassociate, disappear

Yeah, yeah, yeah

So far beyond difficult to resist another gulp



Comparing his relationship with Valentino to being force-fed poison repeatedly, Angel drives home the deep despair and hopelessness that he feels as he realizes that his dependence leaves him with nothing meaningful to live for.

Yeah, I know it's poison

You're feedin' me poison

I'm chokin' from the taste and I can't help but swallow

Up your poison

I made my choice, and

Every night I'm wasted like there's no tomorrow Oh-oh, oh-oh

Any way you want me, baby

That's the way you got me, I'll be yours

My story's gonna end with me dead from your poison Poison, I'm drownin' in poison

I'm fillin' up my glass but it's always hollow

Full of poison, I'm sick of the poison

Wish I had something to live for tomorrow…

Where to watch Poison lyrics in Hazbin Hotel

They were LAB PARTNERS!!! pic.twitter.com/QFagDFYjmJ — Hellaverse On Prime (@HellaversePrime) November 8, 2025

Watch the lyric video for Poison from Hazbin Hotel on YouTube via the official VivziePop channel. To watch it, viewers need an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription: Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video can also be subscribed to separately at $8.99 per month.

