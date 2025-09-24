The Golden Bachelor season 2 premiere: Mel Owens gives first impression rose to Gerri after heartfelt conversation

Mel Owens (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 premiered on September 24, 2025, with 66-year-old former NFL player and sports lawyer Mel Owens stepping into the spotlight.

The new season began with Owens addressing his past remarks in a June podcast, where he mentioned only being interested in women between 44 and 60.

Since the cast ranges from 58 to 77, the comments didn't go down well with many contestants. Owens opened the night by apologizing, saying he hoped the women would “see what he’s really about.”

The episode also introduced viewers to his personal life in Detroit, where he spends time with his sons, Lucas and Andre, and coaches youth football.

Owens talked about losing his father and going through a divorce in 2020. He said he had not dated much since then, but now he was ready to “find love.”

The premiere showed 23 women arriving in limos, each making their own entrance and sharing open conversations. From light moments to more personal talks, Owens met everyone with warmth and honesty.

At the end of the night, he gave the first impression rose to Gerri, 64. It set the stage for a season of new beginnings and fresh chances at love.



Mel Owens addresses controversy and meets 23 contestants in memorable limo arrivals in The Golden Bachelor

The premiere episode of The Golden Bachelor opened with Owens speaking directly about his podcast remarks, acknowledging how much they had hurt the women.

“It’s a comment that deeply affected the 23 women who are competing for my heart,” he admitted, before offering a sincere apology.

The women reacted with both humor and honesty, and some brought up the issue right in their introductions.

Cindy, 60, was the first to meet Owens and later had the first private talk with him, where they connected over family.

Carol, 63, spoke about her love for sports and mentioned that she had watched Owens play in the 1980s.

Peg, 62, showed up in a bomb suit with a playful “love bomb,” linking it to her work with the Las Vegas fire department.

Sandra, 77, who viewers remembered from Gerry Turner’s season, surprised everyone by bringing her twin sister, Andra, 77, making her the oldest contestant this season.

As the night went on, Owens mixed fun games with more heartfelt conversations.

He played “this or that” with Cheryl, 66, which led to the first kiss of the night. Gerri, 64, touched him deeply by sharing a note from her daughter, with Owens later saying,

“My one-on-one with Gerri made a big impression on me.”

First impression rose, eliminations, and Cheryl’s one-on-one date set the tone in the premiere of The Golden Bachelor

As the night progressed in The Golden Bachelor, Owens pulled Gerri aside for another private conversation.

Their emotional exchange earned her the coveted first impression rose.

“There’s something very special about Mel, very special,” Gerri said afterward.

The rose ceremony followed, with 16 roses handed out in addition to Gerri’s.

The women who left on night one included Maia, 58, Susie, 62, Tracy, 62, Lisa, 66, Lily, 72, and Andra, 77.

Afterward, the group moved into the mansion, where host Jesse Palmer announced that a one-on-one and a group date would happen soon.

Cheryl, a retired IRS employee from Colorado, received the first solo date of the season.

Before she left, Nicolle, 64, surprised Owens with a kiss, sparking early competition.

Owens said in a confessional that he was “intrigued” by Cheryl, who had already caught his attention with her dirtbike entrance.

This episode of The Golden Bachelor closed with anticipation for how Owens will balance budding connections with lingering doubts as the season moves forward.



