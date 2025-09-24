Why are there rumors about Jane Elliot leaving General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

Jane Elliot as Tracy Quartermaine on General Hospital

Jane Elliot’s Tracy surprised her General Hospital fans on September 23, 2025, in a twist in the storyline. In the aftermath of Monica’s death, as the townspeople are grieving, Tracy was suddenly found missing. This has left fans anxious that the longtime actor is planning to exit the soap after Monica actor, Leslie Charleson’s death.

To add to the confusion, Elliot’s exit was under speculation for a long time. Various media houses have wondered in the past about the veteran actor’s departure. In 2017, the actor had announced her retirement, but returned to continue playing her iconic character in the long-running ABC soap.

With the recent episode finding Tracy conspicuously fleeing the town, rumors are rife about Elliot’s departure. As some headlines hinted about the actor’s exit, fans took to social media to plead her to stay on.

However, there is no official news about Tracy’s exit from the General Hospital production team or the actor herself. As such, the soap’s plot will soon bring Tracy back in Port Charles as her sister-in-law gets her deserving funeral.

General Hospital: Tracy’s recent arc leading to fans’ concerns

Wednesday, September 17, 2025, saw Tracy asking Jason to break the news about Drew’s shootout to Monica. Jason soon returned to inform her that Monica was unresponsive, cold and not breathing. While Tracy refused to believe she had passed away, Jason hugged her as he notified the appropriate authorities.

Following an official confirmation about Monica’s demise, Tracy and Jason mourned with each other in a touching scene. The authenticity of their grief was palpable since both actors, Jane Elliot and Steve Burton, grieved for Monica actor and their late General Hospital co-star, Leslie Charleson, who passed away in January 2025.

General Hospital fans next saw Tracy informing her son, Ned, and her granddaughter, Brook Lynn, about the news. Later, Lucy found her going through various paper work. The two shared a drink as Tracy expressed her distress and Lucy revealed her memories.

However, in a sudden turn of events, Tracy was found missing on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, as mentioned before. When Lulu arrived at the Q-mansion to offer her condolences to the family, Brook Lynn left to call Tracy. Unable to find her in the house, she informed the others. Then, Michael went to the stables to look for her there.

However, Michael didn’t find Tracy in the stables and noticed her car gone. When he reported this back to the family, BLQ realized that Tracy’s jewelry, medication and overnight bag were also gone, pushing them to believe that she left town quietly and in a hurry. In response, Ned left to see if the ELQ jet was in place or gone, while Michael decided to contact Brick to track Tracy.

At the mansion, Brook Lynn and Lulu discussed options of Tracy’s destination when the latter had an idea. After they share the information with Ned, he is likely to leave for the location or get someone trusted to do the same, to get Tracy back in time for Monica’s funeral.

Incidentally, the General Hospital spoilers suggest that Tracy will clash with an unexpected guest during the funeral and after. As such, she will be back in town soon and is not leaving the storyline anytime soon.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to follow Tracy’s movements on the plot and her reason for leaving town in the upcoming episodes.