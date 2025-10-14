What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 14, 2025

Theo Carver (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on October 14, 2025, Marlena’s blackout came back to trouble her when Belle found out the truth at the Pub, leading to a tense moment between them. EJ grew frustrated as Susan got involved in family matters, hinting at secrets tied to Johnny’s strained bond with his father. Marlena’s health also worried her loved ones.

Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah faced hard truths during therapy. What began lighthearted turned serious as they discussed trust and guilt.

Sarah’s calm reaction surprised Xander, but his sudden confession left Marlena stunned.

At DiMera Enterprises on Days of Our Lives, family drama heated up again when Theo’s new position shocked everyone.

Abe feared his son was making a mistake, while Gabi faced a painful betrayal. With Tony’s scheming and Theo’s confidence, the power at DiMera shifted once more.

Marlena’s health scare causes family tension

At the Pub, EJ talked with Marlena about whether Rachel would ever remember the shooting. Marlena seemed uneasy and admitted that memory recovery was unpredictable, but she stopped talking when Belle walked in.

Before she could hide it, Susan appeared and mentioned Marlena’s blackout during the power outage.

Belle was shocked and demanded to know why her mother hadn’t told her. Marlena brushed it off, saying she was fine, but Belle and Susan could tell she wasn’t.

When Belle kept pressing, Marlena quickly left for a therapy session, leaving Belle upset.

EJ then offered to have lunch with Belle, but she refused and walked out. Alone with Susan, EJ learned from Johnny’s message about family adoption issues. Susan didn’t share details but told EJ that he and Johnny would make peace someday.

Xander and Sarah confront love and guilt

Xander and Sarah took baby Victoria for a walk in the park, but behind the smiles, Xander admitted that Titan was struggling even though he had regained control of it. Sarah already knew and calmly said it didn’t matter as money wasn’t everything.

Later, they went to Marlena’s apartment for a therapy session to work on their trust issues. Marlena asked them to share what they loved about each other, and both admitted that trust was their biggest challenge.

Sarah brought up the pain from Xander’s role in the Philip forgery scandal, while Xander admitted he often made things worse by trying to control them.

Overcome by guilt, he confessed that he once broke into Marlena’s home, angry and believing Brady caused Sarah’s accident.

Marlena was shocked but told him she wouldn’t give up on him, ending the session on a hopeful note.

Theo’s big move shakes Abe and Gabi

In the town square, Tony called Theo to tell him that DiMera Enterprises was back under family control. Tony offered Theo a leadership role, and Theo quickly agreed.

But when Abe overheard, his happiness turned to worry after learning Theo would work for DiMera.

Abe warned him not to take the job, reminding him of the trouble that always followed the family name. Theo stood his ground, saying Tony and Chad were different.

Abe, frustrated and concerned, sat down, afraid Theo was making a mistake. Later, Belle found Abe and urged him to trust that Theo would make the right decision.

At DiMera Enterprises, Tony called Gabi in and told her she was out of the company, blaming her for breaking her contract when she threatened EJ.

Gabi furiously said she’d sue him, but Tony offered her Gabi Chic if she agreed to leave peacefully.

Gabi was even more shocked when Theo walked in and Tony introduced him as the new CEO. She mocked the choice, almost mentioning Theo’s autism before stopping herself.

Theo calmly said his fresh perspective was what the company needed. Gabi apologized, and they parted on respectful terms.

Later, EJ found Tony packing for a cruise with Anna and was surprised to hear Tony was stepping away from DiMera. Tony said the company was safe with Theo in charge.

