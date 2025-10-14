Days of Our Lives spoilers: Aaron’s fatherhood panic, Holly and Ari reunite, and Paulina takes a stand

Holly Jonas and Tate Black (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap Days of Our Lives airing on October 15, 2025, secrets come out, causing tension and drama in Salem. As the residents face tough decisions and question who they can trust, the episode will bring emotional reunions, shocking truths, and many heartfelt moments.

Following the events of earlier episodes, Holly has a happy reunion, while Sophia’s confession shakes up several lives. Paulina’s brave choice creates tension in her family and leads to emotional and eye-opening conversations.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on October 15, 2025

Holly and Arianna share a heartwarming reunion

After Tate’s heartfelt request for Holly to stay in Salem, she decides to stay. This leads to a happy and emotional reunion with Arianna “Ari” Horton, who is excited to have her friend back.

Their friendship, built over years through family and shared challenges, brings a rare moment of happiness in the middle of the drama.

Holly’s choice also shows she is ready to face her feelings for Tate and start a new chapter in Salem.

Sophia’s shocking confession changes everything

Sophia Choi’s complicated lies start to come undone when she makes a shocking confession to Melinda Trask. She reveals that Tate is not actually the father of her baby, uncovering the messy adoption sabotage that has caused problems for many people in Salem.

This revelation doesn’t just upset Melinda but it also creates a ripple effect that impacts Tate, Aaron, and even Johnny and Chanel’s chances of adopting a child.

Sophia’s guilt and fear put everything she has worked for at risk, making this moment one of the most important turning points in her story.

Aaron’s paternity panic takes center stage

After learning Sophia’s shocking news, Tate decides to tell his friend Aaron Greene about it. What starts as a simple conversation soon turns into panic when Aaron begins to realize that he could actually be the baby’s real father.

As the pieces start to fall into place, Aaron remembers his private encounter with Sophia and begins to worry about what this could mean. The idea of becoming a father unexpectedly leaves him feeling anxious and unsure, setting up a tense confrontation between him and Tate.

This twist doesn’t just change Aaron’s future but it could also completely change the friendship he has with Tate.

Johnny and Chanel’s adoption dreams hit another roadblock

Johnny and Chanel are still facing the disappointment of their adoption plans being delayed. Their dream of starting a family together seems farther away than ever as another problem comes up, this one connected to Sophia’s lies.

Even though their frustration continues to grow, they are determined not to give up. They hold on to the belief that with love, patience, and determination, they can still overcome the obstacles and create the family they have always wanted.

Paulina takes a stand for Theo

At the Carver household, Paulina finds herself in disagreement with Abe over their son Theo’s career choice. Abe is worried about Theo joining DiMera Enterprises because the company has a shady reputation.

Even so, Paulina chooses to support Theo and encourages him to follow his dreams and show what he can do.

Her decision to stand by him, even though Abe disagrees, shows her strong belief in her family and causes an emotional argument between the two.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock