What happened between Javen and Megan in Love is Blind: UK season 2 episode 8? Argument explored

Javen from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 returned to screens with a new batch of episodes on August 20, 2025.

In episode 8, titled Walking Away, Megan and Javen got into a heated confrontation after Javen's partner, Katisha, quit the experiment.

Javen held Megan responsible for compelling Katisha to leave, as he accused Megan of manipulating her by spreading lies about him.

Earlier in the episode, Megan spoke with Katisha and mentioned that she had seen Javen flirt with Sophie, Yolanda, and Aanu during a get-together.

However, these accusations are still speculative since Javen denied them, and Katisha was not present at the party.

However, the news was enough for Katisha to break up with Javen. Javen, on the other hand, was not pleased with Megan's intervention.

Therefore, he confronted her later in the Love Is Blind: UK episode, telling her that what she had seen was only one side of the story and not entirely accurate.

Despite the tension, Megan stood her ground, criticizing Javen for manipulating the story and concealing the truth.

Their altercation turned into a full-blown screaming match, resulting in Megan breaking down in tears.

Love Is Blind: UK star Megan claims Javen sought intimacy from Sophie

Katisha left the experiment without having a final chat with Javen. It bothered him as it deprived him of a chance to clear his name.

Consequently, he met Megan and her partner, Kieran, to share his side of the story and address misunderstandings.

While Javen believed Katisha was delivered "half-truths," Megan argued otherwise.

"All I ever saw you with was- I saw you with Sophie, Yolanda, and Aanu," she said.

She denied seeing Javen sitting with male contestants, confident he had spent "all night" with the girls.

Javen defended himself, claiming he was also with Patrick and Demola at the mixer.

He criticized Megan for generalizing her opinion as the truth and sharing that with Katisha.

"If you say something in a way that isn't true, then you're insinuating something. If you're insinuating something that isn't true, then it's a lie," he explained.

Megan fired back, saying she had not insinuated anything but only shared "facts" with Katisha.

The Love Is Blind: UK star had previously told Katisha that she had seen Javen take Sophie into a photo booth for a chat, implying something was going on between the two.

Javen addressed the photo booth incident, claiming he was arguing with Sophie and that the booth's curtain was open.

However, Megan and Kieran disagreed. They believed the booth was closed, and that Javen and Sophie's conversation was more like a chat than an argument.

Tensions escalated as Javen tried to defend himself and justify his actions.

"You were all over Yolanda. You were all over Aanu. You mentioned how Sophie is someone that you'd like to fuck but you would just leave her," Megan said.

Javen denied seeking intimacy from Sophie, but Megan refused to believe him.

As Javen continued to argue, Megan felt overwhelmed and left, calling him a "fucking prick."

The Love Is Blind: UK contestant broke down in tears and told the cameras that she was familiar with people like Javen, who would try their best to deflect the argument onto the other person.

Megan believed that the Love Is Blind: UK alum was aware of his actions but was afraid of admitting them.

Shortly after, Javen apologized to Kieran for making Megan cry, saying that he only wanted to clear his name.

Kieran, on the other hand, consoled Megan and told her that she had done the right thing by staying true to her beliefs and looking out for her friend.

Stay tuned for more updates.