What did Snoop Dogg say about Lightyear? Rapper's alleged anti-LGBTQ comments on Disney film spark uproar online

Snoop Dogg (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg is going viral on social media for his allegedly anti-LGBTQ comments on the 2022 children's movie, Lightyear. He appeared on the August 20, 2025, episode of the It's Giving Podcast.

The host, Sarah Fontenot, remarked that she dislikes how men are supposedly more feminine than women now. She claimed this was allegedly due to the "single mother epidemic," and those mothers are seemingly "coddling" their sons and "hardening" their daughters.

Snoop Dogg replied that it was all about "representation," saying that the message was reportedly being put everywhere. He then shared a recent experience with his grandson when they went to watch Lightyear.

He stated that in the movie, there was a same sex couple, and his grandson kept asking why and how the two female characters had a child. Snoop Dogg shared that he couldn't explain it to him, so he told him just to watch the movie.

Snoop Dogg told the podcast host that he could not understand why the movie makers included LGBTQ in a children's film, and he was "scared" to go to the movies now, because he has no answers for his grandkids.

"Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman.' Oh sh*t, I didn't come here for this sh*t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie. 'Hey, man, watch the movie.' 'Uh-uh, they just said she and she had a baby, they both women. How does she have a baby?' 'Shh movie ain't over with.' I'm scared to go to the movies," the rapper said.

The news was uploaded on X by netizens, garnering thousands of likes. It created an uproar on the social media platform, with X users calling out the rapper.

"Gays are scary! Scary gays!!! Imagine being from a street gang, but homosexuality makes you uncomfortable," one netizen wrote.

"You know there's millions of people out there that feel the same way about seeing Black people in film. They keep saying why do we have to see DEI everywhere. I guess snoop is no different from the mentality of those morons. The hate you give is the hate you get," another internet user wrote.

"A committed monogamous couple having a child is morally problematic just because they are gay to a guy who raps lyrics that contain language objectifying women, treating them primarily as s*xual objects and normalizing violence and control over women," one X user added.

Netizens continued to bash Snoop Dogg, saying he was associated with weed for years and went to jail multiple times.

"He has no business voicing or acting in kids movies then when his whole identity is revolved around doing drugs. He doesn't give a sh*t about kids just wanting to spew hate," one X user wrote.

"This is coming from a grown *ss man who has been to jail before btw," another user commented.

"Snoop, you were the posterboy of weed at one point in time. I think we can handle a movie once in a while," another netizen wrote.

Snoop Dogg shared his love for marijuana in his new music video for Last Dance With Mary Jane

Snoop Dogg released the music video for Last Dance With Mary Jane on April 20, 2025. In it, he shared his decades-long bond with marijuana. At the beginning of the video, a doctor tells the rapper that he has to quit the drug for his health.

Snoop Dogg took one last smoke, then started to hallucinate. As he rapped, he shared that even before he was famous, marijuana was his Novacane, a drug that numbs the body.

"Last dance with Mary Jane, one more time to kill the pain/ Even before the fame, she was my Novacane," Snoop Dogg rapped.

The rapper has not responded to the online backlash. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Snoop Dogg.