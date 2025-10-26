Country singer Zac Brown opens up about joining The Voice as a mega mentor

Zac Brown (Image via Getty)

Country music singer Zac Brown was announced as a mega mentor on The Voice season 28 on Thursday, October 23. The singer has recently opened up about his experience in an exclusive interview with People, calling it "an inspiring day" on set.

The Voice welcomes a mega mentor, a special guest who guides contestants during the Knockouts. In addition to Zac Brown, Joe Walsh will also be joining the singing competition show as a mega mentor for Team Reba and Team Niall. Zac Brown revealed that during filming, he also learned a "lot of Snoopisms." The singer described it as,

"Like sharp as a mosquito's needle."

The Voice’s Zac Brown calls some contestants a “better singer” than him

Zac Brown was quite impressed to be the mega mentor on the show, as he admitted that some of these contestants are way better singers than he is. The Zac Brown Band frontman further pointed out that the great thing about music is that someone can be like an X-Men character.

“They have these superpowers, but they have to figure out all the life skills, business skills, discipline, perseverance, and learn all these things too."

Zac continued saying how he thinks in the best case, they are all expanders for each other.

“As humans, we try to sharpen each other, we try to help each other. But I was definitely inspired, and it makes me want to be a better singer."

Zac Brown admitted to having an open mind as a mega mentor on The Voice

Zac Brown admitted that the older he gets, the fewer expectations he tries to have, as if it's not exactly “what you think, then you might be disappointed.” The country singer explained how he is trying to re-engineer his thinking so that he can live in the moment, in the flow of whatever is happening.

“So coming here and just flowing with everybody, it's been a great day," he adds. "It was an inspiring day. I got to hear some amazing talent and got to work with some incredible artists."

Brown is currently gearing up for the release of the band's upcoming studio album, Love & Fear, in December. He explains how stepping into the role of a mentor came naturally to him.

"I teach my kids things all the time, like working at summer camp. I was a camp counselor for a lot of years, and then on staff for three years," the "Free" singer says of his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Shelly Brown. "I love anything that I can do to add value to them... it feeds me."

Zac Brown has revealed that his days with the kids are about playing games, going on scavenger hunts, and riding his Land Cruiser through the field and tromping through the woods. The country music singer admitted that being at home and being present and consistent with his kids has been great for them, and it has been great for him as well.

Watch Zac Brown on the Monday, Oct. 27 episode of The Voice, which will be airing on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.