What did Sean Strickland say about Raja Jackson? Former UFC champion addresses Rampage Jackson's son's angry rant after Syko Stu incident

Sean Strickland (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Sean Strickland has shared his thoughts on Raja Jackson's viral video. For the unversed, former UFC fighter Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son, Raja, went viral after a video of him violently punching Syko Stu at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles spread online.

Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, is an independent pro wrestler. On Saturday (August 23, 2025), the wrestling match was livestreamed on Kick.

Raja Jackson slammed Smith on the ground, and when he seemed unconscious, Jackson assaulted him. Another pro wrestler, Douglas Malo, tried to intervene and was attacked as well.

On August 24, 2025, Rampage Jackson apologized for his son's actions on X. He stated that Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and should not have been at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event.

On August 24, X user @BeatsMarcy tweeted a short clip. In the tweet, a paparazzi asked Raja Jackson about the altercation, and he angrily ranted that people were "playing" and "f**king" with his head. Raja also said he would "stand up" for himself.

Sean Strickland, the UFC fighter who is currently suspended and taking anger management classes for attacking fighter Luis Hernandez in June 2025, replied to the tweet and jokingly said that Raja Jackson would supposedly end up joining him in anger management classes.

Strickland then implied that in that scenario, Raja Jackson would seemingly fail the class and end up losing his rights to vote and own a gun.

"Looks like someone else is going to be joining me at anger management... BUT!!! only one of us will be able to vote and own a gun after," Sean Strickland wrote.

Prior to Raja Jackson, UFC fighter Sean Strickland was suspended for attacking another fighter

On June 29, 2025, Sean Strickland was the cornerman for Miles Hunsinger at the Las Vegas Tuff-N-Uff event, which is a mixed martial arts event.

Luis Hernandez began taunting the fighter, and Strickland lost his cool, punching Hernandez.

Sean Strickland was then stopped as the event officials intervened. The Nevada State Athletic Commission gave the UFC fighter a six-month suspension on August 21, 2025.

Sean was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and legal fees. The suspension would be reduced to four and a half months if Strickland took anger management classes, which he is currently taking.

At the hearing, the Nevada State Athletic Commission's chairman, Dallas Haun, praised Sean Strickland for his quick apology and for making the process "easy."

"Sean Strickland stepped forward. He made this process easy. He's apologized for his behavior. We appreciate someone stepping up, owning something, and for a resolution to be come to quickly and with all parties in agreement. So, again, thanks to Mr. Strickland. He's made a mistake and he's owned it and we appreciate that," Dallas Haun stated.

In other news, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson shared in his tweet that Syko Stu is reportedly "awake and stable." he was hospitalized after Raja punched him at Saturday's event.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Raja Jackson and Syko Stu.