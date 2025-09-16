What did Josie Canseco say about Charlie Kirk? Model responds after her tribute sparks backlash online

Josie Canseco attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

Model and influencer Josie Canseco paid tribute to Charlie Kirk in her Instagram stories on September 15, 2025. At first, she uploaded a picture of Kirk holding his son. She called him "one of the smartest humans" and prayed for him.

"Rest in paradise to one of the smartest humans of our generation. Praying for his family," Josie Canseco wrote.

The remarks were bashed as netizens created Reddit threads to discuss it. They also filled her Instagram posts with negative comments. Canseco responded by calling out netizens who were seemingly celebrating Charlie Kirk's death on the internet.

She said that people have gone down a "dangerous path" as they were fine with Charlie Kirk being fatally shot because they disagreed with Kirk's views and beliefs.

"No matter what your beliefs are, you can never be ok with someone being shot because you don't agree with their views and political beliefs. We have gone into a dangerous path and this can't be celebrated, tolerated, or allowed from anyone, anywhere, at anytime," Josie Canseco wrote.

Kash Patel revealed the Charlie Kirk murder suspect's DNA matched with a towel and screwdriver

After the surveillance footage showed the suspect running into the woods after shooting Charlie Kirk, investigators found a firearm wrapped in a towel.

On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News's Fox and Friends, where he shared that Tyler Robinson's DNA matched the towel found wrapped around the Mauser 98 rifle with a mounted scope. It also matched a screwdriver found at the crime scene.

"I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody," Kash Patel stated.

The FBI Director also shared that Tyler Robinson gave a note to his roommate on September 10, 2025. The note reportedly stated that the 22-year-old found the "opportunity to take out" Charlie Kirk, and he would do it.

Patel said that the note was destroyed afterwards. However, they found forensic evidence of the note in the roommate's house.

"I will say what was found in terms of information, a text message exchange where he, the suspect, specifically stated that he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and he was going to do that, and when he was asked why, he said, 'Some hatred cannot be negotiated with,'" the FBI Director said.

Kash Patel also shared that the FBI is investigating people who were chatting with Tyler Robinson on Discord. He said that multiple devices, including computers, laptops, gaming systems, and cellphones, were seized from Tyler and his alleged partner's homes.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News that she cannot reveal details of the investigation as it is an ongoing case.

Tyler Robinson will appear in court on September 16, 2025. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told the press on Monday that it was uncertain whether the Department of Justice would charge the suspect with federal charges.

In other news, Turning Point USA announced that Charlie Kirk's memorial would be held on September 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.