What did Aaron Sharpe say? Lucius Q BBQ controversy explained as Cincinnati restaurant severs ties with owner over Charlie Kirk comments

Lucius Q BBQ restaurant (Photo: Facebook/@ Lucius Q BBQ)

The right-wing political commentator, Charlie Kirk, passed away on Wednesday after he was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. Aaron Sharpe, the former owner of the Cincinnati-based restaurant Lucius Q BBQ, is facing heavy criticism for his comments on Kirk's death.

The Facebook user David J. Harris Jr. uploaded screenshots of Aaron Sharpe's remarks. He added Aaron's picture with his wife, and under one Facebook tribute post, Sharpe wrote "Good riddance," and called Charlie Kirk a "piece of sh*t."

In another screenshot, Aaron Sharpe defended himself, saying that social media attacks would not affect him or his business.

He claimed that the backlash would not silence him, and he would continue to say things he believes in.

"Don't you dare come at me with your hypocrisy. I want to be very clear with anyone who may be listening. If you think that threats of social media attacks on me or my business will in any way keep me silent about what I believe, you are sorely mistaken. I know exactly who I am and on what side of history I stand," the restaurant owner wrote.

David J. Harris Jr.'s Facebook post went viral, as it garnered over 115,000 reactions and 60,000 comments. After severe criticism from internet users, Lucius Q BBQ released a statement on Thursday afternoon.

The restaurant stated that they cut all ties with the owner and noted that the comments he left about Charlie Kirk's death were "offensive."

"Aaron Sharpe is no longer associated with Lucius Q. We found the comments he made on his personal social media pages offensive and, as a result, have severed ties with him," the restaurant announced.

FC Cincinnati and TQL Stadium severed ties with Lucius Q BBQ over Aaron Sharpe's comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination

A few hours after Aaron Sharpe's comments went viral on Facebook, TQL Stadium released a statement on their page.

They announced that both FC Cincinnati and TQL Stadium would cut ties with the restaurant, as it was their partner.

The statement shared how soccer "unites" people, and the former owner's remarks on Charlie Kirk did not represent the club's values, which are respect and tolerance.

After this announcement, Lucius Q BBQ stated that they severed ties with Aaron Sharpe. It is uncertain whether FC Cincinnati and TQL Stadium would change their decision or not.

"FC Cincinnati and TQL Stadium expect our vendors and partners to uphold the values of respect and tolerance that are core to our club's identity. We were founded on the idea that soccer unites, and we remain committed to ensuring that FCC is for all and that we provide a safe and welcoming environment for our patrons. Toward that end, we have terminated our relationship with Lucius Q," TQL Stadium wrote.

Aaron Sharpe has turned off the comments on his Facebook profile. He has not shared his statement after being fired from Lucius Q BBQ.

In other news, Charlie Kirk's case is still under FBI investigation. On Thursday, the FBI and Utah officials released pictures of the suspect.

Stay tuned for more updates on Charlie Kirk's death.