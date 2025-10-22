What details did Sean Diddy’s friend reveal about his alleged prison attack?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Host Sean 'Diddy' Combs is seen onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Diddy has reportedly been attacked in prison. In a Daily Mail exclusive published October 22, 2025, it was reported that the music mogul’s close friend Charlucci Finney claimed that Diddy's fellow inmate had come close to slashing his throat with a makeshift blade.



Finney added that the inmate snuck into Diddy’s cell and placed the blade against his throat. He wasn’t sure if Diddy fought him off or if the guards intervened in time. He believes that the attack might have been carried out as a warning because the inmate had the opportunity to harm Sean Diddy, but he didn’t:

'If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him. 'It was probably a way to say: "Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky". Everything is intimidation. But with Sean, it won't work. Sean is from Harlem.'

Finney has been supportive of his friend and showed up during the 8-week-long trial wearing shirts declaring the Bad Boy Records boss's innocence.

This reported attack on Diddy comes after his lawyers advised his sentencing judge to recommend a much safer prison for the music executive to serve his remaining prison term.

“If you're in jail and you've been charged with anything sexual, it's not a good place to be,' Charlucci Finney says

The issue of Diddy’s security at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn was raised multiple times by his lawyers during the course of his trial.

One of the rapper’s lawyers, Brian Steel, claimed in court that Diddy had almost been attacked with a makeshift knife in prison.

Finney told The Daily Mail that he was worried for his friend’s safety:

'Sean has kept a lot of this stuff to himself because he doesn't want to worry his family. But if you're in jail and you've been charged with anything sexual, it's not a good place to be,'

On October 3, 2025, Tony Geragos, one of Diddy’s lawyers, wrote to Judge Subramanian to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Diddy be held at the Low Security federal prison in New Jersey.

Diddy's legal team stated that FCI Fort Dix is the best spot to serve his prison sentence because he can address "drug abuse issues" and "maximise family visitation and rehabilitative efforts."

The rapper, since his arrest in September 2024, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, and he has complained about the living conditions there.

His lawyers reported that he lives in a room with 24 other people. They claim that Diddy has a target on his back because certain people think they can gain notoriety if they harm him.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.