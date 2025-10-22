How did Roger Goodell respond to criticism over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance?

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 03: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Roger Goodell is optimistic that the Super Bowl halftime show will evolve following Bad Binny’s performance in 2026. The NFL Commissioner, despite public criticism over the selection of the Puerto Rican, Bad Bunny, as one of the leading entertainers in the world, said:

“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value, and it’s carefully thought through,”

Goodell dismissed the negativity surrounding Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance as something that the NFL was used to:

"I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback and criticism. It’s pretty hard to do.”

We’re confident it’s going to be a good show, Roger Goodell says about the halftime show

Bad Bunny was announced as the headline act for the Super Bowl LX Halftime show in September 2025, and the Monaco hitmaker described the moment as historical in an Instagram post:

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el Halftime Show Del Super Bowl,”

The announcement was met with online protests by conservative Americans. Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Secretary and Right activist, was not thrilled by the news, stating that ICE officials would be present to enforce the law.



Turning Point USA, a right-wing organisation established by the late Charlie Kirk to counter Bad Bunny’s performance, announced its halftime show on October 9, 2025, to air on the same time and date as the Super Bowl.

Roger Coodell remains unfazed by the drama and is confident that the Super Bowl halftime show will be a success:

"We’re confident it’s going to be a good show, he understands the platform that he is on, and I think it’s going to be an exciting and uniting moment,”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.