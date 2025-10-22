Victoria Beckham seemingly addresses Rebecca Loos affair rumors after 25 years of marriage to David Beckham

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 25: (L-R) Co-owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF and wife Victoria Beckham look on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham recently celebrated 26 years of marriage to her longtime partner, David Beckham. The celebrity couple, who have been together since 1997, have weathered storms in their relationship, including infidelity claims from David’s former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos.



Victoria Beckham appeared on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast released on October 22, 2025, and answered some questions from its host, Alex Cooper.

In recent times, Rebecca Loos has doubled down on her claims that she had an affair with David Beckham in 2004.

Alex Cooper seemingly referred to that when she asked Victoria how she handled “speculations throughout your whole career about your marriage.” The fashion designer and former Spice Girls member replied, saying:

“Do you know we’ve had so much thrown at us, and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary,”

She added that she and David had stayed together against all odds:

"And by the way, people said it wouldn’t work … 26 years! “We’ve had so much thrown at us, and we’ve always just been there together and just ridden the damn storm.”

“I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing,” Rebecca Loos says about the David Beckham affair

In April 2004, Rebecca Loos claimed that she had an affair with David, which lasted for four months. She claimed that the affair began after the athlete invited her to a hotel while his wife was out of town. David Beckham has denied the accusations on several occasions.

The Beckhams addressed the allegations in their 2023 Netflix docuseries, Beckham. David alluded to the cheating allegations in the series:

"There was some horrible stories that were difficult to It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Victoria added that it was hard as they felt the world was against them. She revealed that it caused a rift in their marriage.

Loos doubled down on her past statements in an episode of 60 Minutes Australia on March 31, 2025, adding that she never lied:

“I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."

