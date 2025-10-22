Who was eliminated on Survivor season 49 week 5? Details explored

Survivor season 49 (Image via CBS)

In Survivor season 49, week 5, Jason Treul was voted out after he was isolated on his new tribe. It was a tough time for the tribes as not a single advantages were found or played, even though the players attempted a sandbag challenge on the journey.

In an unexpected turn of events, tight allies Sage Ahrens-Nichols and Shannon Fairweather became worst enemies on their new tribe.

Jason Treul became the 6th player voted out of Survivor 49 while the group stayed Uli-strong as they collectively sent Jason home, and had to face the tough decision of moving forward with their original red numbers and not taking a chance with someone in the yellow team.

While Jason Treul stayed on Hina Beach during the tribe swap, he was soon surrounded by a vast majority of unfamiliar faces around him.

Jason was initially saved at his first Tribal Council instead of his fellow Hina Matt Williams. But when the team lost yet again, things did not quite play in Jason's favour, leading to his elimination.

What led to Jason Treul’s elimination in Survivor season 49, week 5?

After the big announcement of the tribe swap, Jason faced a difficult choice with his tribe losing the challenge.

However, Jason Treul could have formed new bonds with Uli, and could have strengthened his position in the game or could have stayed stronger with Hina while staying loyal to Matt.

It seems like there was a miscalculation on Jason’s side, as the former Uli members did give him a fair shot to join their squad, but he seemingly did not budge.

He also kept it vague when Savannah asked if he would be open to working with her. Jason chose to remain steadfast in his loyalty to his former tribe, which implied that Jason would never be more loyal to Uli than to Hina.

Jason Treul was one of the male alternates for Season 49, as the former alum was informed just 12 hours before the game started that he would now be given the chance to play on the show. Jason also got some time to settle into the quickness of the situation.

Jason Treul gets candid about keeping his eye on the prize

While Jason Treul could not survive this season, he had earlier opened up about the struggle between keeping his eyes on the prize and seeing the bigger picture, while calling it crazy.

Treul explains how he is the only person who does not have the guaranteed weight on his shoulders and how this is going to get a lot harder for him.

“This could be it. It could be a nice little trip to Fiji and then I go home and I never deal with Survivor ever again, and if that is the case, I want to make sure that my time out here was beautiful, even though I don't want it to be the case.”

Watch the next episode of Survivor 49 next Wednesday, October. 29, exclusively on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.