Survivor 49: Exclusive deleted scenes give a sneak peek as players struggle in the twilight zone

Survivor season 49 (Image via CBS)

Fans got a little sneak peek into Survivor 49's exclusive deleted scene, and it seems like the players are having a hard time driving in the wild. As feelings of confusion and despair continue, Sophi Balerdi expressed her shock as she says that it is just crazy to think that, like, all their people are gone.

Alex Moore and Sophi Balerdi are the two remaining Kele members, as the duo received the best news of their "Survivor" lives when host Jeff Probst announced a tribe swap.

Alex and Sophi seemingly, both found safety as bystanders in the war between original Hina and Uli are now at a fever pitch.

As the tribe swap was announced, viewers saw the underdog duo, the other two undefeated tribes of six, changing their game plan as they entered a new stage of the game.

With very few left, Alex Moore expressed a similar sentiment as they sat around, saying,

“It's like a graveyard of their clothes."

Survivor 49: Alex Moore makes candid remarks about surviving on the show

In a confessional interview, Alex Moore admits that being on a tribe of two is completely weird,” while adding that it feels like they are in the Twilight Zone as they started this with six people, and there was noise everywhere, with several people running around, but it feels empty with just two people.

“It's like we were on a two-person cruise that crashed and now we're stranded.”

The duo got some good news along the way in the form of a Tree Mail; however, once Sophie read the text, it did not go as planned, as the message read:

“Your tribe is your tribe through good times and bad, as always you must work as one. Today with the right players in the right places, your camp life may improve when you're done.”

Survivor 49 alum Matt Williams admits to being “absolutely screwed”

Survivor 49 player Matt Williams is not holding back as he delves deep into being a victim of the Survivor tribe swap. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Williams said,

“My thinking was to kind of lay low, provide for the tribe, don't piss anybody off, and get to the merge and then really blow it open and start playing my game. But yeah, that tribe swap. I looked around at who had what color buff and I was like, this, "This isn't gonna end well." "What’s funny is, even after the game, over the last several months, I never really puzzled it out and put it together that somehow that would be used against me. "

In an unexpected turn of events, Survivor 49 host Jeff Probst recently announced a rarely-seen type of tribe swap this week.

As the 14 remaining players were divided into two tribes of seven people each, there were some shocking changes in the game.

Watch the challenges unfold on Survivor, airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on CBS. Viewers can also stream later on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.