Survivor 49 makes history with its first two-tribe swap in years

Survivor host Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Survivor 49 continued on October 15, 2025, with a major change that altered the course of the season.

For the first time in nine seasons, the show moved from three tribes to two, creating new groups and new challenges. The swap mixed players from the original Hina, Uli, and Kele tribes into two teams of seven.

Host Jeff Probst told the contestants, “Drop your buffs,” marking the start of the new phase.

The episode showed how this shift reshaped alliances and tested early bonds. While some players found new opportunities, others faced isolation or risk.

The change also brought a new element to the game, forcing everyone to adapt quickly to new partners and camp dynamics.

The episode included a key moment when Rizo Velovic completed his Beware Advantage task, gaining both his vote and an immunity idol.

Later, Matt Williams became the fourth person voted out after finding himself in the minority following the swap.

The shake-up demonstrated how fast the game can change when luck and strategy collide, leaving viewers with a clear reminder of how unpredictable Survivor remains.

The tribe swap resets the game in Survivor 49

The episode began with Jeff Probst announcing the rare tribe swap, telling players,

“You’re now drawing for new tribes.”

The result split the remaining 14 castaways into two groups, the new Hina (Jason, Jawan, Matt, Nate, Rizo, Savannah, Sophi) and the new Kele (Alex, Kristina, MC, Sage, Shannon, Sophie, Steven).

This move disrupted nearly every alliance. Players who had built trust on their original tribes now had to start over.

“It’s like day one all over again,” one contestant said during a confessional.

For many, the challenge was not just surviving physically but also adjusting socially to unfamiliar teammates.

The episode showed how quickly dynamics shifted. On the new Hina tribe, Matt and Jason found themselves outnumbered four to two by former Uli members.

Matt tried to reconnect with Jawan Pitts to form a counterplan targeting Nate Moore. But as strategy talk continued, so did new alliances, with others quietly building trust elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the new Kele tribe focused on maintaining harmony while preparing for future challenges. Players like Kristina and MC worked to establish early communication, knowing that unity could help avoid future tribal councils.

A hidden advantage and a tough tribal council in Survivor 49

Amid the strategic changes, Rizo Velovic faced an important decision involving his Beware Advantage.

Earlier in the season, he had found it but lost his vote until completing a set of instructions. With help from his new allies, Rizo successfully unlocked the idol before the next vote.

“It’s official,” he said, holding up the totem. “I’ve got my vote and the idol.”

This moment shifted attention back to camp life and how information spreads. Players quietly observed Rizo’s success, considering how his idol might affect future votes. The awareness of an idol in the game added new tension as teams planned their next moves.

At Tribal Council, the Hina tribe faced a difficult decision. Matt Williams, the oldest castaway and known for his camp work, was ultimately voted out.

The vote came down to tribe numbers, with the former Uli members choosing to keep their alliance strong.

Matt took the result calmly, saying, “I played my game and did what I could.”

The episode ended with 12 players left, two balanced tribes, and new strategic possibilities as Survivor 49 moves deeper into the season.

_____________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.