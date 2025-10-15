Survivor season 49 episode 4 recap – A major tribe swap turns the game upside down

Survivor host Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)



Survivor season 49 continued with episode 4, titled “Go Kick Rocks, Bro,” which aired on October 15, 2025.

The episode showed a big turning point for the castaways as a tribe swap changed the way the game was played.

With the Kele tribe down to only two members, Alex and Sophi, host Jeff Probst told everyone to draw new buffs to make new tribes. This move changed alliances, camps, and plans for the players.

The swap created two new groups, one moved to a beach with supplies, while the other had to start over with nothing.

The change tested how players could handle new places and people. During the Immunity Challenge, both tribes worked together to complete a tough task, but only one tribe came out on top and won for the first time this season.

The losing tribe had to go to Tribal Council, where talk about trust and teamwork led to another vote-off. The episode showed how fast the game can shift and how important it is to adapt.

By the end of the night, one player was sent home, and the others prepared for the next stage of Survivor 49.

Tribe swap and new beginnings in Survivor 49

The episode began at the former Kele camp, where only two castaways, Alex and Sophi, remained.

They reflected on their position and said, “We’re in it to win it, just the two of us.”

Jeff Probst soon gathered everyone for the tribe swap, explaining that the game needed to be balanced. Each player drew a new buff, creating two fresh teams: the yellow Hina tribe and the blue Kele tribe.

The yellow Hina tribe included Rizo, Jawan, Nate, Savanah, Matt, Jason, and Sophi. The blue Kele tribe consisted of Steven, Christina, MC, Sophie, Shannon, Sage, and Alex.

The Hina tribe settled into a camp already equipped with supplies and shelter. Meanwhile, the new Kele tribe moved into the stripped-down Kele beach, where they had to rebuild from nothing.

At the new camps, players worked on building relationships. One person said, “It’s a clean slate, and that can be good or bad depending on how you play it.”

Some bonded over shared experiences, while others stayed cautious. The shift also caused concern for those holding advantages, as Rizo lost his vote until he completed a specific task.

As everyone adjusted to new surroundings, conversations about loyalty and alliances began to shape the next round of decisions.

Challenge and tribal council decision in Survivor 49

The Immunity Challenge involved carrying and stacking large cubes, testing teamwork and endurance.

Both tribes fought to complete the task, but the blue Kele tribe managed to finish first, winning immunity and a fruit reward.

“It feels good to finally get a win,” one member said, marking a significant change for that group.

The losing yellow Hina tribe prepared for Tribal Council. With a mix of original tribe members, alliances were unclear.

Some discussed targeting strong players like Matt or Jason, while others wanted to focus on loyalty. Rizo, who held the Beware Advantage, worked to regain his vote by finding a hidden idol, saying, “I can’t afford to sit back now.”

After finding it, he regained full voting power, shifting the dynamics just before Tribal.

At council, players reflected on trust and the challenges of working with new teammates.

The votes were split between Matt and Jason, but the majority came together in the end. Matt was voted out, ending his time in the game.

The rest returned to camp aware that alliances could change again at any moment. The episode closed with 13 players remaining, preparing for the next challenge in Survivor season 49.



