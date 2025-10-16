Survivor 49's Jake Latimer reflects on his shocking medical evacuation and his “unfinished business” with the game

Jake Latimer from Survivor 49 (Image via Instagram/@survivorcbs)

Jake Latimer’s run on Survivor 49 ended abruptly after a venomous snake bite during the game in Fiji.

The incident required a medical evacuation, and he was transported to a Fijian hospital and then to Australia for further observation. Latimer returned home 42 hours before the birth of his son.

In an exclusive interview with Men’s Journal on October 15, 2025, he discussed the circumstances of the medevac, the response from his tribe, and his intentions regarding a potential return to the show. He confirmed that he still considers his game unfinished.

Jake Latimer reflects on his Survivor 49 medical evacuation and plans for a return

The medical evacuation

Latimer described the incident that led to his departure from the game, explaining that he initially had a glimmer of hope when Dr. Berry announced it was a "dry bite," but then received bad news that ended his run.

After being bitten, he was airlifted to a Fijian hospital and then transferred to Brisbane, Australia, for observation. He said,

“Once I was fully cleared, I saw my sisters, who live there, for the afternoon, then flew out that evening.”

Latimer acknowledged the decision to evacuate him, explaining that he understood why it was necessary and had no hard feelings toward CBS, the medical team, or Jeff Probst.

He described the medevac as one of the largest and most "dangerous" in Survivor history. He confirmed that, although he wished to continue competing, he accepted the medical team’s precautions.

Return home and personal milestones

After the medevac, Latimer returned home in time for a major personal milestone, explaining he arrived 42 hours before his son’s birth, highlighting the significance of this "timing."

He described the timing as significant, recalling that he had only one night’s sleep before witnessing the birth. He added,

“Everything happens for a reason. Did I want to leave the game? No. That was devastating news to be told in that moment.”

Latimer also reflected on the support from his fellow contestants and fans. He explained that the "support" he received was significant, and he had felt nervous about the episode since his season was cut short by a medical emergency.

He mentioned that he was comforted by other contestants during the episode’s broadcast, specifically Joe Hunter, Kevin Leung, and Anika Dhar.

Unfinished business with Survivor

Latimer indicated that he still intends to return to Survivor, explaining that he has "unfinished business" in the game and is waiting for a possible opportunity to come from the show.

He mentioned that he has not spoken to Jeff Probst since just before the premiere, but noted online posts suggesting that the show supports second chances.

He emphasized that while this is currently "hearsay," he is prepared and ready to return immediately if given the chance.

Latimer also addressed aspects of the game he did not experience due to his evacuation, including missing Ponderosa and strategic gameplay.

“I never got to do Ponderosa. I didn’t have a vote cast against me. I was going to get to the merge. I never got to win an immunity or a challenge. There’s so much I didn’t get to do because of this damn snake,” he stated.

He confirmed that elements such as his “Shoe Bandit” antics would continue if he returned, explaining that the persona would remain active, and everyone would notice if a shoe went "missing."