Why is Lizzo being sued over a song about Sydney Sweeney?

Lizzo poked fun at Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle controversy in August 2025, and she’s being sued. The Truth Hurts hitmaker posted a snippet of unreleased music titled I’m Goin’ In Till October, in August 2025 that sampled the Win or Lose (We Tried) Song.

In the short clip, Lizzo uses the line “I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.” This music she sampled is represented by a company named the GRC Trust.

Lawyers for the company, in documents filed on October 21, 2025, in a California court, stated that Lizzo:

“Obtained profits they would not have realised but for their infringement of GRC’s rights” and that they “attempted informal resolution of the dispute but reached an impasse,” requiring a lawsuit.

They are seeking Lizzo's return of any profits she and her label made, as well as damages and attorneys’ fees.

"We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit": Lizzo’s representative responds

The Good as Hell crooner has addressed The GRC’s suit in a statement. Her representatives said they were surprised at the lawsuit, given that the song has not been “commercially released or monetised.

“We are surprised that the GRC Trust filed this lawsuit. To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetised, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song."

In the video removed from Lizzo’s Instagram and TikTok pages, she washed a Porsche whilst wearing a denim top, shorts and a blonde wig.

At the beginning of the clip, she inserted footage of a political analyst at Fox News, criticising people who accused Sweeney of promoting white supremacy. The analyst added:

"If this were a 300-pound non-binary person, they would be applauding her."

Lizzo has battled copyright claims in the past. In 2019, three producers sued her over her hit track Truth Hurts. They claimed that the track was based on Healthy, a song they co-wrote with Lizzo in 2017.

The singer denied the allegations, and an out-of-court agreement was reached between the parties.

