Who was Christa Orecchio? Tributes pour in as beloved author and nutritionist passes away

Christa Orecchio (Photo: Instagram/@christa.orecchio)

The news of Christa Orecchio's passing was shared on her Instagram by her team on Wednesday. Details such as the cause of death, time, or date have not been revealed. In the reply section, they mentioned that "out of respect" for Orecchio's family and loved ones, such details have not been shared at the moment.

According to her official website, Christa Orecchio was a clinical and holistic nutritionist, influencer, speaker, TV show host, digital program creator, and author. She had been working in the field for the past 19 years.

In one Instagram post, Christa shared that she quit her private practice, The Whole Journey, in 2013 and focused on starting her digital programs.

Currently, Christa has over 40,000 Instagram followers and more than 82,000 Facebook followers.

As per her website, Orecchio wrote The Whole Journey Food as Medicine Cookbook & Healthy Life Handbook, co-authored The Anti-Inflammatory Diet with Cheryl Tiegs, and the 2015 best-seller How to Conceive Naturally and Have a Healthy Pregnancy After 30.

Christa Orecchio was based in Los Angeles, California, and was married to Robin Orecchio, a chiropractor. They had a son together. Christa Orecchio's team shared that she was devoted to her family and wished that her supporters would remember her and live with courage, authenticity, kindness, and without judgment.

"Let her memory remind us to show up with kindness, to support one another without judgment, and to embrace every step of this journey with the same courage, authenticity, and purpose she embodied every single day," her team wrote.

Tributes pour in for Christa Orecchio

Christa Orecchio's passing announcement seemingly left her followers in shock, as they discussed her email newsletters. One netizen (@reiki_horsell_healing) stated that in June 2025, Christa supposedly shared that she was separating from her husband, and accused him of being abusive.

Another follower, @hollycreekhouse, noted that Christa Orecchio's last email was sent to her subscribers last week, and it reportedly stated that the influencer was focusing on "healing," "grounding," and raising her son.

"I'm in shock, she was young and full of life and leaves behind her young child. When the time is right please share what happened. I hope nothing awful happened to her. She looked so well and radiated wellness. She helped me so much. Love to her family and friends," one follower commented.

"My heart hurts for her little one. Rest in peace," another wrote.

"What I loved about her was her transparency. I hope when the time is right her team and loved ones will honor that aspect of herself and share how this young, healthy, vibrant soul left us," another supported added.

Christa Orecchio's supporters continued to share tributes, remembering her work. Some netizens shared that her book, How to Conceive Naturally and Have a Healthy Pregnancy After 30, helped them conceive.

"I'm in complete shock and so very saddened by this incredibly sad news! I have followed Christa for decades! Her book with Willow on how to conceive naturally over 40 is the reason I have my son today," one follower noted.

"Totally heartbroken... she was such a light and force for good... was always the BEST to work with and do projects with. So gracious with her time and knowledge... this is truly a big loss for the space and I'm honestly lost for words... bless you soul Christa," another wrote.

"I'm so shocked!! I cannot believe Christa is no longer with us. She was such a gifted healer," another follower stated.

While speculations on Christa Orecchio's cause of death are spreading on the internet, her team has not shared any details. Stay tuned for more updates.