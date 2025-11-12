"We’ve only just paved the way" - Justin Coveney celebrates Team Philippines’ historic first run on Physical: Asia and embodying true Filipino strength

Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@markmugen)

Team Philippines captain Justin Coveney reflected on the group’s run in Physical: Asia after their elimination, calling their participation only the "beginning" for Filipino representation in the regional competition.

Following the team’s exit against South Korea, the team's captain shared on Instagram on November 12, 2025,

“This isn’t the end…we’ve only just paved the way.”

His statement summed up Team Philippines’ historic first season on the Netflix reality show, where they became the inaugural Filipino delegation to compete, following in the footsteps of boxing legend and former team captain Manny Pacquiao.

Team Philippines’ Physical: Asia journey ends, but Coveney says their path has just begun

Leading Team Philippines’ first campaign

In his November 12 Instagram post, Coveney expressed gratitude and pride in leading the first-ever Team Philippines in Physical: Asia.

“Captaining the very first Team Philippines in the first ever Physical: Asia following in the footsteps of Manny Pacquiao will always be a badge of honor I’ll carry with pride,” he wrote.

He described his teammates as five athletes who aimed to represent the Filipino strength, emphasizing never giving up, even in the hardest moments, and always showing up with "heart."

Earlier the same day, Coveney posted a message thanking supporters, expressing gratitude to all Filipino supporters and international fans who cheered them on throughout the journey.

The team, composed of Coveney, Mark Striegl, Ray Querubin, Justin Hernandez, and initially led by Manny Pacquiao, competed against other Asian nations in a series of strength and endurance challenges filmed for Netflix.

Coveney’s role as captain came after Pacquiao’s departure midway through the competition.

In a post dated November 7, 2025, he recalled the Death Match victory against Thailand that allowed the Philippines to survive elimination.

He explained that he was so exhausted he could barely remember anything after that match and that watching it back humbled him.

He added that having Pacquiao himself wiping the sand off his face afterwards demonstrated “leadership” and humility.

Battling Through Elimination

Team Philippines’ campaign ended during Episode 7 after a loss to South Korea in the elimination round.

In that episode, newcomer Justin Hernandez represented the Philippines in a sack throw challenge against South Korea’s Amotti and Australia’s Eddie Williams.

Despite pushing through over 120 laps, Hernandez was unable to throw the sack over the barrier before time expired, resulting in the team’s elimination.

In the episode, Hernandez explained that he had no regrets because he knew he did his best, but added that what was difficult for him was "letting down his team."

After the round, Coveney and Striegl immediately went to console him, acknowledging his efforts.

“Justin really showed how much of a beast he actually is, and again epitomizing what that Filipino fighting spirit is. I have a great sense of respect and pride, not only for Justin, but for all the athletes of Team Philippines,” Coveney said.

Their exit placed Team Philippines as the third team eliminated, following Thailand and Indonesia. The result ended their run midway through the competition, marking their debut season in Physical: Asia's history.

By the end of Episode 7, the Philippines joined Thailand, Turkiye, and Indonesia among the eliminated nations.

For Coveney, their first run represented the establishment of a foundation for future teams, one defined by teamwork, endurance, and commitment.

“Leading a team of five incredible athletes, I hope we showed the world the true Filipino strength,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more updates.