"Tired of arguing with a 35-year-old child": Love Is Blind: France star Tatiana breaks up with Yannick after a heated exchange

Tatiana from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France season 1 aired its final two episodes (episodes 8 and 9) on September 24, 2025.

Episode 8, titled I Love You… Me Neither, saw the final couples prepare for their weddings, contemplating their decisions thus far, and debating if they want to take the next big step in their relationships.

Unfortunately, for one couple, it brought their journey to an end. Tatiana ended things with Yannick in episode 8, after growing tired of their endless conflicts and arguments.

During a heated confrontation with the male contestant, she said:



“I’m just annoyed. I’m tired of arguing with a 35-year-old child. I give up. I’m done. I’m done. We’re going in circles, discussing the same issues all night. I won’t marry you. I knew I wasn’t going to marry you.”



Yannick tried to calm her down, hoping to talk things through, but Tatiana refused to spend another moment with him. So, she left mid-argument, while Yannick was still in the middle of a sentence.

While speaking to the cameras, Tatiana stated that she was relieved to be out of the relationship, but she remained hopeful about finding her ideal match.

Love Is Blind: France star Yannick acknowledges that he did not expect the ending







Episode 8 started with the female cast members trying on their wedding dresses, while Tatiana observed.

She later revealed that she was not going to try hers on because she was not sure about marrying Yannick.

Since she had experienced a divorce before, she did not wish to rush into anything major without having complete certainty.

Later, Yannick met with his brother Jacob and updated him on the status of his relationship with Tatiana.

He shared that Tatiana had not tried on any dresses, which made him worry about their relationship.



“I texted her, and she didn’t even reply,” he added.



The Love Is Blind: France star felt disrespected, admitting that Tatiana’s idea of respect was not the same as his.

Yannick then reflected on their point of conflict, recalling how Tatiana came two hours late to the notary’s for the prenup discussion.

He then remembered that Tatiana hung up on him when he told her he would leave, tired of waiting.

Her behavior upset him, and he confessed that he would have stayed had she not hung up on him that way.

After hearing what happened between the two, Yannick’s brother opined that their relationship was over, but Yannick argued otherwise.



“I still wanna go because I know there’s love. For real, I think she’s a good person. I fell in love with her on an emotional level,” he expressed.



With that mindset, Yannick met with Tatiana later in the Love Is Blind: France episode. Their conversation started on a positive note, but it soon went south.

Tatiana criticized Yannick’s communication skills, saying he was hard to understand and that his messages were unclear.

She continued that their relationship was nothing but arguments and “conflict after conflict,” and that she was tired of it.

According to her, if she were with the right person, she would not have to force things.



“It shouldn’t be so hard all the time, every day. And it was. That’s why, for me, the fitting, giving what we were going through, it confirmed it wasn’t the right time. That’s it,” she explained.



Upon hearing that, Yannick said that as long as they loved one another, they could get through anything, but Tatiana disagreed.

She brought up the notary incident, calling out Yannick for talking down to her, like she was his “child or younger sister.”

Tatiana criticized Yannick for saying he would leave despite knowing it would take up to an hour for her to arrive. She told him that she expected him to wait.

Yannick tried to explain why he acted the way he did and how her behavior upset him, but Tatiana cut him off, saying she would hang up on him every time he talked down to her.



“Tatiana, I’m begging you, let me finish,” he requested, but to no avail.



With that, the female Love Is Blind: France cast member collected her belongings and stormed out of the apartment, while Yannick was still trying to tell her to respect others.

While speaking to the cameras, Yannick admitted that he had not anticipated the ending and that he was upset with the outcome.

Stay tuned for more updates.