"This is a fictional story" - Gavin Casalegno addresses fan backlash over his character, Jeremiah, on The Summer I Turned Pretty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Gavin Casalegno attends as Amazon debuts Inaugural Upfront Presentation at Pier 36 on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)

The coming-of-age romantic drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty has become one of Prime Video’s most talked-about dramas, cementing its place as a cultural touchstone in the teen-romance genre. But lately, the series has caused some heated debates about one of its most polarizing figures, Jeremiah Fisher, played by Gavin Casalegno.

Jeremiah’s complicated choices in love have made him a target of criticism, with some fans expressing extreme dislike for him both online and in real life.

Gavin Casalegno responds to backlash against Jeremiah Fisher

The American actor Gavin Casalegno admitted that the backlash is impossible to ignore, even though he avoids reading comments online. While some viewers root for Jeremih, others strongly disapprove of his actions, particularly moments where his loyalty and choices are questioned.

“They tend to dislike him, yes. I don’t check Instagram anymore, so I really haven’t seen that much hate. The only thing that I see is my sister sending me the memes that are really funny.” Still, he revealed that some fans approach him directly about Jeremiah’s behavior, something he finds both surprising and amusing. “It’s pretty comical,” he explained in an interview with The New York Times.

He also went on to stress the importance of perspective, reminding viewers that Jeremiah is just a character.

“I think it’s important to also understand and realize that this is a fictional story — and it’s also not me. … I don’t think there’s a single human being in the world who can carry the emotional negativity to the degree that stuff like this happens,” Casalegno continued.

The backlash has been strong enough that Prime Video’s official social media account released a statement ahead of the third and final season, asking fans to maintain civility in their conversations in order to enforce a zero-tolerance policy on bullying. However, Casalegno doesn’t believe the warning has worked completely, as he continues to face questionable remarks from the viewers on social media.

Apart from addressing the backlash, he also spoke further about his role on the series in the interview, describing it as a dream opportunity. According to him, producers spent weeks searching for the right actor, but it was he who quickly connected with the character’s personality. Ultimately, Gavin Casalegno considers being part of Jenny Han’s beloved adaptation as a career highlight, even if the fandom can be overwhelming at times.

About The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The next episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, titled Last Hurrah, will be released on August 20, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in the United States at 12 am PT/3 am ET. The episode is written by Sara Choi and directed by Katina Medina Mora. The cast for the series includes Lola Tung as Isabel Conklin, Christopher Briney as Conrad, and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremih. Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer are a few of the other notable cast members.

According to IMDb, the series has received a positive rating of 7.3/10 based on over 56,000 reviews.