The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally warns Diane, Cane tempts Billy, and Victor’s retaliation looms

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 15, 2025, reveal a tense day in Genoa City as secrets and power plays take center stage. Sally Spectra issues a firm warning to Diane, making it clear she will not tolerate interference as conflicts escalate.

Cane Ashby works to tempt Billy Abbott with promises that could shift the balance of control, raising questions about loyalty and hidden agendas. At the same time, Victor Newman’s looming retaliation threatens to upend the dynamics further, reminding everyone that his influence and determination remain unmatched.

With fragile truces forming and old wounds resurfacing, Monday’s episode sets the stage for critical choices and explosive confrontations that could alter relationships and alliances across town.

Michael and Phyllis call a truce

On Monday, Phyllis Summers and Michael Baldwin will be getting together in the park, where Michael tries to mend fences now that he is also employed by Cane Ashby. Though Michael swears he is out to improve their troubled friendship, Phyllis is not buying it.

Her suspicions are deepened when Michael confesses that he has not informed Lauren of his new employment, questioning what he is concealing. Although they share more peaceful moments and even manage to look friendly together, Phyllis vows that if Michael does not come clean, she will make sure Cane knows he should not trust him.

Amanda takes on Cane’s mission

Amanda Sinclair has a meeting with Cane, who explains that Billy Abbott may believe he is in control of the AI software, but Cane is still holding the power. Cane asks Amanda to use her strained but lingering connection with Lily Winters to gather information, hoping Amanda can find out Lily’s true feelings and possibly soften her opinion of him.

Amanda gets started on this new mission by approaching Devon and Lily at Society. After bringing up Cane’s remorse over the twins’ pain, Amanda pushes for a private meeting with Lily, setting the stage for a potentially revealing conversation.

Kyle’s tensions with Claire and Victoria’s advice

Claire Newman updates Victoria Newman about Kyle’s recent blunders, including the secret deal with Victor and his attempts to warn her away from Holden Novak. Claire complains about Kyle’s possessiveness, but Victoria suggests his actions may stem from fear of losing her. Later, at Crimson Lights, Kyle runs into Nate Hastings.

Although Kyle braces for a fight over Audra, Nate considers him a victim too, and the two talk instead. When Victoria and Claire arrive, the conversation turns back to Holden, with Nate supporting Kyle’s negative view. Despite that, Claire tells Kyle she can handle herself, though she admits trust between them is strained.

Nate and Kyle address the Audra situation

Kyle and Nate's encounter provides both of them with an opportunity to deal with the fallout that happened in Nice and the end of Nate's relationship with Audra. Kyle affirms he never meant for things to get out of hand, while Nate realizes that ending it with Audra may really be the best.

Their conversation mentions Holden Novak, with Nate seconding Kyle's fears and calling Holden "bad news." This only makes Kyle more determined, but does little to move Claire from her insistence that Kyle is the problem. She cannot bring herself to trust him, even when he assures her his mistakes stem from fear of losing her.

Kyle pleads for a fresh start

By the end of the day, Kyle admits to Claire that he has been making mistakes, but stresses it is because of how much he loves her and his fear of losing their relationship. Victoria’s earlier insight about Kyle’s motives comes full circle as Kyle pleads with Claire for a reset in their romance.

As Claire hears him out, the question becomes whether she is willing to forgive his controlling actions or if Kyle has already done enough damage that is permanent.

