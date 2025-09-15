Who is Eileen Marx to the Kirks? Video with Erika Kirk goes viral in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death

Eileen Marx's video with Erika Kirk goes viral in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death. (Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Eileen Marx, a high-risk missionary, whose son JM used to be Charlie Kirk's assistant, was captured consoling Erika Kirk. A video of their interaction that has gone viral shows Eileen pulling Charlie's widow, Erika, in an embrace following the political activist's death on September 10.

Eileen and her husband, Victor, shared a joint post on Instagram on September 14, containing the clip with the subtext, "The moment Erika Kirk sees Eileen Marx for the first time since Charlie went to heaven". The video was set to Natalie Grant's Held.

Victor and Eileen Marx, high-risk philanthropists and the founders of the religious organization, All Things Possible Ministries, mourned Charlie's passing.

Calling Eileen and Erika's interaction a "beautiful" and "powerful" moment, Victor wrote:

"Sometimes the deepest ministry isn't in words-it's in presence. When trauma tears at the soul, there may be nothing left to say, only to hold. To remind through presence alone. You are loved. You are not alone. This is the ministry of presence. A reflection of Jesus, who wept with the broken and stood beside the hurting."

Victor described his wife Eileen as a "seasoned beautiful Lioness" and Erika as a "younger beautiful Lioness". Referring to the slain Charlie Kirk, Victor Marx penned:

"We know he's watching his beloved bride change the world in even greater ways than he thought possible while he ran his race and finished and won! Even in this, see the strength and supernatural grace as she wants to comfort Eileen as well. Incredible."

Finally disclosing the close relationship the Marxs share with the Kirks, Victor requested everyone keep his and Eileen's son, JM, in their prayers, adding:

"He's a private young man, but he's hurting. As few know, he was Charlie's assistant for a season and spent so much time with Erika and their first baby girl. He loves them all so much and for a 20 yr old, he's struggling processing it all."

​

Victor and Eileen Marx stand with Erika Kirk and family following Charlie Kirk's death

After Charlie Kirk was shot dead at the Utah Valley University campus on September 10, Victor took to Facebook to share a video message on September 11. He lamented over the confirmation of Charlie's passing. Referring to Charlie's work, Victor said:

"He's only there to bring truth, be a light. The manifestation of evil is increasing."

Victor asked his followers to pray for Charlie's security team, his wife Erika, and their two kids. He highlighted the trauma Erika and people close to Charlie Kirk must have been going through after his death.

Eileen Marx's husband, Victor, spoke about the arrest of Charlie's suspected shooter, adding:

"No doubt man, that's just demonized, full of evil. Very few, very few men are willing to even risk making the ultimate sacrifice, to advance the kingdom and stand against evil."

Victor further revealed that Charlie wrote the foreword for his book, The Dangerous Gentleman: A Call for Men to be Courageous in a Culture of Fear. Victor said:

"The enemy won't be glorified through this. God will redeem it all. Satan will regret this."

​

In a separate Instagram post from September 14, which captured Victor Marx consoling a tearful Erika Kirk, the humanitarian called her addressal after Charlie's death, "one of the most courageous and powerful messages imaginable".

Praising Erika Kirk's resolve and strength, Victor Marx claimed she would take Charlie Kirk's mission forward.