What did Newsday publish about Charlie Kirk? Long Island media outlet issues apology after boycott calls

Charlie Kirk's memorial service is scheduled later this month (Image via Getty)

Newsday has recently apologized for publishing a cartoon while reporting on Charlie Kirk’s death. Notably, the cartoon was used in their print editions last week, on September 13, 2025.

The cartoon featured an empty chair under a tent with Charlie’s name on top. The words Prove Me Wrong were also seen on top of the tent. A wall appeared in the background with blood on top, followed by an arrow pointing towards the chair with the words, Turning Point USA, an organization co-founded by Kirk.

The New York Post obtained a statement from Newsday on Monday, September 15, where they apologized by describing the cartoon as “insensitive” and “offensive.” The outlet also mentioned:

“We deeply regret this mistake and sincerely apologize to the family of Charlie Kirk and to all. We made an error in judgment. The cartoon has been removed from our digital platforms.”

The statement says that the cartoon used certain things, such as the name of Charlie Kirk’s organization, to suggest that his death could be a “turning point for healing our nation’s divide.” Newsday ended by saying that it was an inappropriate move and that they should have never published it. The apology was in response to criticism emerging from the cartoon, which also led to boycott calls from a lot of people.

The New York Post stated that the cartoon was created by popular illustrator Chip Bok, who has previously created similar drawings for outlets such as Newsweek and The Washington Post. However, Newsday confirmed that Bok is not employed by their company.

JD Vance to host Charlie Kirk’s show as part of paying tribute to the latter

Charlie was shot dead on September 10, 2025, when he was speaking at Utah Valley University. Notably, Vice President JD Vance accompanied the late political activist’s body while it was sent back to Arizona from Utah, as per the New York Post.

Notably, Charlie Kirk and JD Vance shared a close friendship over the years. The latter even shared a post through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on September 15, 2025, with a Rumble link and wrote:

“Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend. 12:00PM ET.”

JD Vance also recalled the time he spent with the media personality in a letter, as per the New York Post. Vance said in the letter that Charlie Kirk helped him to speak to those who can help him in the campaign to run for the US Senate in 2021.

Before accompanying Charlie Kirk’s body, JD Vance canceled certain plans, including his presence at the 9/11 commemoration, scheduled in Manhattan on September 11, 2025. Apart from Vance, his wife, Usha, also traveled with him to Utah to be with Charlie’s family members.

Vance shared a lengthy tribute to Kirk on the same day on X (formerly Twitter), where he opened up on the circumstances that made him and Charlie close friends. He wrote:

“He gave me honest feedback on my remarks. He had no reason to do this, no expectation that I’d go anywhere. I was polling, at that point, well below 5 percent. He did it because we were friends, and because he was a good man. When I became the VP nominee--something Charlie advocated for both in public and private--Charlie was there for me.”

According to AZ Central, a memorial service for Charlie Kirk is scheduled on September 21, 2025, at the Glendale-based State Farm Stadium.