General Hospital spoilers: Britt clashes with Liesl, Drew scrambles to cover evidence, and Brennan punishes Josslyn and Vaughn

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, September 15, 2025, preview a tense episode packed with confrontations, secrets, and fallouts. Britt’s shocking return sparks a fierce clash with her mother, Liesl, who lashes out over being forced to grieve a daughter she thought was gone forever.

As emotions explode, Britt fires back with harsh words that cut deep. Meanwhile, Drew scrambles to manipulate Martin into protecting him, desperate to keep incriminating evidence from surfacing just as Anna shifts the case to the acting district attorney.

Across the globe, Brennan delivers harsh consequences to Josslyn and Vaughn after their botched mission and exposed romance, leaving them facing professional and personal repercussions. At the same time, Jason delivers jaw-dropping updates to Sonny and Carly, raising more questions than answers.

Britt and Liesl’s confrontation

Britt’s shocking return leads to a tense showdown with her mother, Liesl. After Liesl initially faints from the shock, she quickly turns her anger on her daughter for faking her death and causing years of grief. Liesl slaps Britt, furious that she was kept in the dark, but Britt defends herself, insisting that her mother helped shape who she became.

Their confrontation escalates when Britt bitterly claims she is “the monster” that Liesl raised her to be. As Nina tries to mediate, the family feud deepens, leaving both women struggling with pain, betrayal, and questions about Britt’s time away.

Jason delivers Britt's updates to Sonny and Carly

At Sonny’s office, Jason shares shocking news with Carly and Sonny: Britt is alive. He explains that someone went to great lengths to fake her death, raising concerns about who orchestrated such an elaborate cover-up. Carly reacts with mixed emotions, still hurt that Jason pushed her out of Anna’s office earlier, while Sonny listens carefully to the developments.

Jason chooses not to reveal Josslyn’s dangerous involvement with the WSB, keeping that secret for now. The revelation about Britt adds another layer of mystery to the already complicated situation, leaving everyone wondering what her survival means going forward.

Brennan cracks down on Josslyn and Vaughn

Overseas, Jack Brennan takes disciplinary action against Josslyn and Vaughn following their botched mission and exposed romance. He warns the young agents that their “stunt” will cost them both, signaling severe consequences ahead. Brennan is livid, having discovered their personal relationship as well as their professional misstep.

While the exact punishment remains unclear, it’s evident that Josslyn and Vaughn’s future in the WSB is in jeopardy. Beyond the professional fallout, Brennan may forbid them from seeing each other, forcing the couple to hide their relationship if they want to stay together.

Drew’s manipulations and new evidence against him

At the hospital, Drew turns to manipulation as he pressures Martin to ensure the police never see certain evidence. Drew promises to help with Stella’s legal issues if Martin cooperates, but Martin’s growing frustration with Drew leaves the outcome uncertain.

Meanwhile, Anna receives fresh proof in Drew’s case, thanks in part to Brick’s scheme with Sonny to make it look like Drew bribed Judge Eva Heran. With the evidence now in Acting DA Justine Turner’s hands, Drew’s legal troubles deepen. His attempt to control the narrative may fail as the case shifts further out of his hands.

Marco questions Sidwell’s involvement

Marco puts Sidwell under intense scrutiny as questions arise about his possible role in Drew’s shooting and the bribery scandal tied to Judge Heran. Sidwell faces suspicion over whether he ordered a hit on Drew or orchestrated the financial trail implicating him.

The grilling leaves Sidwell in a precarious position, as Marco pushes to uncover the truth about his father’s actions and motives. With mounting doubts surrounding Sidwell, Marco’s interrogation could expose dangerous secrets. This confrontation highlights the growing web of corruption and violence surrounding Drew’s case, placing Sidwell directly in the line of fire.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.