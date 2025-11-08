"You keep showing up" - Physical: Asia star Ray Querubin reflects on resilience after receiving online criticism following Quest 2

Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@strongman_ray06)

Ray Jefferson Querubin, a leading Filipino strength athlete, has addressed how he handled criticism after participating in Physical: Asia.

Querubin emphasized the importance of perseverance in maintaining performance despite public scrutiny. In an interview with The Manila Times on November 8, 2025, he said,

“Not every day will be your best day, what matters is that you keep showing up and pushing forward.”

The Boholano athlete, a national champion in strongman competitions and powerlifting, stressed that keeping on with the work and being disciplined are the main things in his approach, not only to the sport but also to his growth as a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌person.

Ray Querubin on overcoming challenges and maintaining consistency in Physical: Asia

Early career and commitment to strength sports

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to The Manila Times, Querubin started his journey in powerlifting at 14 and later obtained a varsity scholarship in college.

From 2016 up until 2019, he was awarded the title of Strongest Man of the Philippines, from 2017 to 2019, Static Monster Champion, and from 2017 to 2020 Powerlifting Champion.

He went on to set national records in the log press and axle deadlift as ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌well.

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the interview, Querubin mentioned that being driven to train and compete is something that has always been his nature and that what truly motivates him now is the love of the game and the challenge it brings.

Moreover, he put forward the idea that it was not simply a matter of retaining physical strength but rather a matter of demonstrating that steadfastness and "passion" can take a person to the top of their field, irrespective of the length of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌time.

Querubin​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ combines his training with his full-time work schedule by mainly doing static lifts and cardio right after work.

Moreover, he brought out the point that strength training is an inclusive activity and mentioned that one of the most significant misunderstandings of powerlifting and strength sports is that these are only for "men."

He also mentioned that strength training is the best way to enhance bone health and general wellness, particularly for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌women.

Experience in Physical: Asia

Querubin​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was not quick to say yes when he was asked to be part of Physical: Asia. In his interview with The Manila Times, he shared that he had "second thoughts" because such a type of competition was his least favorite.

After all, he decided to take the challenge of representing the country at the global level. He even made it clear that one of his motivations was to demonstrate the power of Filipino athletes.

The second task, as he recounted, was what made him struggle the most.

He explained that it was not the weight that made the challenge "toughest" but rather the sand, water, and the steep climb of the mountain to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌obstacles. He added,

“‘You fight what you train,’ I miscalculated the challenge, and I take full accountability. In other teams, their biggest members pushed the crate while the others loaded the sacks.”

Handling criticism and a support system

Following Quest 2, Querubin received online criticism for his performance. He acknowledged the effect of these comments but maintained his focus on effort and consistency.

“People expect you to always be the strongest. After Quest 2, I got a lot of negative comments, and it does get to you,” he said.

Querubin​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mentioned that his family was the support that he needed amidst the challenges. He said that his wife, Tia, and kids, Khal and Kai, give "unwavering" encouragement and are proud of his endeavors.

He cited that experience reinforced his commitment to strength sports while highlighting the importance of discipline, consistency, and national representation.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of showing up consistently, explaining that maintaining the "grind" allows people to witness both setbacks and successes, and that continued training leads to reaching full potential.

Stay tuned for more updates.