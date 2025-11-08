A look at legendary Saturday Night Live monologues that stole the show

Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, and Lionel Richie on Saturday Night Live (Image Via Getty)

Saturday Night Live has been making Saturday memorable since 1975.

The show's comedy sketches are often parodies of popular culture and politics.

These sketches are performed by a lineup featuring seasoned performers and newer artists.

Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest and is broadcast live with a studio audience.

The host usually delivers a monologue at the start of the show and then goes on to perform a sketch with the cast.

The format of the episode starts with a cold open sketch that is usually based on current events and ends with someone breaking from the character to say:

“Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Saturday Night Live: The best monologues of all times

Saturday Night Live completed its 50 years on American television.

Through the years, audiences loved the show for its catchy one-liners and punch lines.

But monologues have always in the beginning of the show have always been memorable for the fans of the show.

As viewers wait for the telecast of this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, here is a look at some of the most memorable monologues of all time on the show.

Eddie Murphy

Murphy has been a Saturday Night Live favourite, where he has performed so many sketches that got viewers rolling on the floor laughing.

But when he made a return to the stage after 35 years in December 2019, the monologue gave viewers a peek at his comic genius.

He brought with him his notable friends such as Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan, which made the show more like a reunion.

Murphy made a joke about having 10 kids and jibed at Bill Cosby:

“Who’s America’s dad now?”

Steve Martin

Steve Martin’s 1991 monologue has left an indelible mark on the audience’s hearts and minds.

His monologue talked about the hazards of being famous, how fans even interrupt him when he is trying to eat.

Martin tried to recall the names of all the new cast members and then burst out to give out some funny hot takes.

Robin Williams

Robin’s energy and genius stole the show during his monologue on Saturday Night Live in 1988.

He went from mimicking Mayor Ed Koch to making political jokes about Gary Hart.

His performance set him apart from other comic acts that just did funny voices and made fun of people.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael Jordan was not afraid of laughing at himself, and that is exactly why this monologue is remembered by the viewers.

He showed a clip from his earlier acting gigs and humorously told the audience that he went into puberty in the middle of filming this.

Adam Sandler

Sandler returned to SNL in May 2019 after he was fired by Lorne Michaels 25 years back.

He cracked a few jokes and then broke into a song chronicling his journey on the show.

The audience could not hold their laughter when Chris Rock also joined him during the monologue.

For those unversed, Chris Rock was also fired from Saturday Night Live, like Sandler, which made the monologue even funnier.

The most memorable lines from the episode are etched in the minds of the audience which stated:

“ I was fired. I was fired. NBC said I was done. Then I made over $4 billion at the box office, so I guess you could say I won."

Stay tuned for more such updates.